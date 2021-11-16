Ireland captain Griffin to take her final bow against Japan

Ballymacelligott native Ciara Griffin has announced her retirement from international rugby, with the 27-year-old to play her last game this weekend against Japan in Dublin

Ireland captain - and Ballymacelligott native - Ciara Griffin has retired from international rugby.

The 27-year-old Kerry woman will make her final appearance for her country this Saturday when Ireland play Japan at the RDS. She will win her 41st and final cap against the touring Japanese.

The Kerry woman, who has been Ireland team captain since 2018, said the time was right to step away from the international game and focus on other things she wants to do.

“It has been a childhood dream come true to play for my country,” Griffin said.

“Being afforded the opportunity to captain the national team has been the highest honour. It has been an incredible journey filled with many highs and lows and I am very grateful for all the life skills I have developed through my involvement in High Performance sport.

“It is a decision I have not come to lightly and after discussing it with my family ahead of the Autumn Tests, it is now time for me to turn my focus to my life outside of rugby and begin a new chapter.

“I would like to thank everyone for their unwavering support, and I look forward to supporting the team going forward.”

Outgoing Ireland head coach Adam Griggs told the Irish Independent: “Ciara stood out to me right from our first training session as a genuine leader and someone that players respect and listen to.

“She wears her heart on her sleeve and it is that leadership style along with her passion and dedication to making people and the team better that has always been so effective.

“Ciara has led the way with her standards and what it takes to be a first class international, and I know in doing this has inspired so many young players to take up rugby and try to emulate her own journey.

“Irish Rugby will miss her, and we wish her all the best in retirement and the next chapter of her life.”

Griffin was one of the best back-row forwards of her generation, and has been a mainstay in the Ireland team since her debut against Wales in the 2016 Women’s Six Nations.

A strong leader, the UL Bohs play was a role model for young players - girls and boys - across Kerry, Munster and beyond.