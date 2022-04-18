Inter-provincial honours for Glenbeigh NS handballers Ava O’Shea and Clodagh Quirke

Clodagh Quirke and Ava O’Shea from Glenbeigh National School who were on the winning Munster team for the Cumann na mBunscol Inter Provincial finals in Cavan. Photo by Con Dennehy

The iconic anthem of Munster rugby, Stand Up and Fight, proved an inspirational theme for two Kerry handballers who were part of the Munster team that took part in the Cumann na mBunscol National Handball Day in Cavan last weekend. Ava O’Shea and Clodagh Quirke were part of the Munster team, consisting of six players, that took part in this prestigious Inter-provincial attracting the cream of young players from all over Ireland.

Both handballers attend Glenbeigh National School and recently won the Kerry Cumann na mBunscol Under 13 Doubles championship. Having progressed to the Munster finals of the competition in Cork, the duo defeated Tipperary in the semi-finals before taking the provincal crown at the expense of the more fancied Clare team. This success saw them selected on the Munster team.

“This was a great honour for both of us,” Ava said. “We were so thrilled to wear the blue jersey of Munster in this round robin series of games.”

In a hectic day for the Glenbeigh stars, they defeated Connacht, drew with Leinster and lost narrowly to Ulster.

“We played two games up to 15 points against each of our opponents,” Clodagh said. “The winners were the team with the best overall total score at the end of the games. We were thrilled to do so well and came home with the medals.”

There was further joy for Ava and Clodagh on Bank Holiday Monday when Glenbeigh Handball Club made a special presentation to the players to acknowledge their phenomenal Inter-provincial success. This presentation took place following the Holy Well Walk in Glenbeigh which was a major fundraising event for the club and Cromane Ladies GAA Club.