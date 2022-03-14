Impressive win at home to Carlow not enough to secure play-off berth for disappointed Lakers

A season-best performance at home to Carlow IT on the weekend wasn't enough to secure a play-off spot for Scotts Lakers, St Pauls Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers, St Pauls 99

IT Carlow 72

Considering the opposition and the task in hand it could be argued that the Lakers definitely saved the best until last as the performance, especially in the first half, was their most complete of the season.

Any thoughts IT Carlow had of a hospitable stay in the Kingdom were certainly put to bed in a devastating 20 minutes of basketball.

Playing on the Friday night of the last weekend of the regular season the Lakers knew that only a win would keep them in the play off conversation and they set upon their task with great gusto and determination.

In a direct opposite to last weekend's victory over Killarney Cougars, everything the Lakers touched turned to gold and the normally clinical Midlanders were left reeling as they found themselves on the back foot straight from the tip off.

The Carlow side started solidly enough as Nate Schafer attempted to set the tone with some spectacular basketball, but Paul Clarke was having none of it as he set the Lakers response in motion with some nice baskets.

It goes without saying that Godwin Boahen would start exerting his influence on proceedings and so he did with a big three pointer.

Emilian Grudov followed suit as did David Gleeson while Schafer ploughed his furrow with some help from Kevin Donohue and Ben Kelly Flynn.

Boahen put the Lakers 21-12 ahead and the capacity attendance were then treated to an exhibition of shooting as five three pointers were shared between the sides, Boahen with two and Bencic with one for the Lakers, while Irish underage International Jack Kehoe responded for the visitors to leave the score at 32-20 to the Lakers.

Carlow started the second quarter intent on eating into the Lakers advantage and Eoin Hackett certainly carried his weight hitting three quick fire three pointers, but Boahen, Grudov and the increasingly influential Marco Bencic were having none of it as they shared 26 points between them and Rui Saravia got in on the act as well to guide the Lakers to a 60-39 half time lead.

Not surprisingly and understandably the Lakers scoring rate dropped in the third quarter, but they still outscored Carlow with Rui Saravia leading the way and the reliable duo of Boahen and Grudov chipping away.

Kehoe was still getting joy from behind the three point line, but the zonal defence of the Lakers and the physicality of Mark O Shea and David Gleeson meant they got little joy inside.

This helped the Lakers to stretch their lead out to twenty-four points ,77-53 at the three quarters stage.

With the wind to their backs there was little chance that the Lakers would let their huge advantage slip and so it proved as Jamie O'Sullivan had a productive final quarter, nailing six points, and Grudov used his dexterity to great effect to add to his burgeoning total.

Coach Lee had the added luxury of running his bench and Lorcan Keane and Daniel Carroll got some well deserved court time as Bencic hit another three to contribute a season high 18 points.

The Vaikuls brothers, Armand and Roland, battled away for IT Carlow, but their race was run and Senan O'Leary put the icing on the cake to give the Lakers a 99-73 victory.

The game was also notable for the inclusion of the latest young guns from the St Paul's Academy as teenagers Brian and TJ O Sullivan and Eoin Carroll were part of the teams match day plans.

Top Scorers for the Lakers Godwin Boahen and Emilian Grudov on 29 each, Marco Bencic had 18, Rui Saravia (8), Jamie O’Sullivan (6), Paul Clarke (4), David Gleeson (3), Senan O’Leary (2), Daniel Carroll, Lorcan Keane.

For IT Carlow Nate Shafer had 15, Jack Kehoe (12) and Eoin Hackett (9).

With both Limerick sides, the Celtics and the Eagles ,occupying third and fourth place this win saw the Lakers leapfrog, albeit temporarily, into a play-off berth.

The Eagles had a routine win over Waterford IT Vikings on Saturday evening and this secured their play off berth.

So all was down to the Limerick Celtics / Fr Matthews clash. The Cork side knew a comprehensive win would swing the play off odds in their favour and they duly obliged with a 90-76 victory.

What this meant was Scotts Lakers, Limerick Celtics and Fr Matthews were all tied in the table.

Basketball Ireland interestingly don't differentiate position by points difference in the case of a three way-tie, instead using the head to head between the sides.

When all this was taken into account the Lakers agonisingly came up short with Fr Matthews clinching the final play off berth by a hair's breadth.

This meant huge disappointment for the Lakers, but they can look back on their season with great satisfaction.

For a side whose average age was 22, they defeated every team in the conference bar one, UCC Blue Demons, and remained unbeaten at home in the final three months of the season.

When the club decided to embark on a policy of nurturing young talent it was to lay a foundation and certainly those young players now belong in National League Basketball.

This season has been a huge stepping stone for the club and the support from the people of Killarney is very much appreciated.

Scotts Lakers are one of the best supported teams in the whole country and this gives the young squad a huge boost.

Coach Jarlath Lee had two hats on after the weekend’s action.

"Obviously we didn't make the play-offs, it was always the teams goal to make it. The whole team is gutted but I am super happy the way we finished the season."

On the Carlow win he added:

"We played a complete game and we showed our quality in a dominant first half display and the experience weve picked up all season to kill the game off.

"Our goal was to be competitive this year but next season we will be pushing for the top of the league.

"The club committee headed by Paul Sheehan and Pádraig Weldon put in so much work as do my coaching team [son Jordan Lee, Adrian Flynn and Theresa O’Neill] so it’s important we build on this momentum and keep progressing."

He thanked the fans, "they are superb, even coming from Milltown where I coach an U14 team" and finally the players who have great throughout the year.

"We have some young elders, Paul Clarke and Mark O’Shea at 24 years old, complimenting the young lads.

"David, Jamie, Senan are great young players with the right attitude and the Club Academy is also producing some real prospects.

"Rui Saravia has been very important and our two signings Godwin and Emilian have been superb off the court and around the community, helping with coaching in schools and are a credit to the club."