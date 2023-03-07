Impressive Mary Kate Smith performance helps guide Glenbeigh Falcons to victory in U-16 thriller

Members of the Tralee Magic after their U-16 Division 1 final against Glenbeigh Falcons in Castleisland on Sunday. From left: Jennifer Olanrewaju, Liepa Kaletraite, Priya O'Donovan and Ranjjna O'Donovan. Photo by John Reidy

KABB U-16 GIRLS DIVISION 1 FINAL

Glenbeigh Falcons 39

Tralee Magic 34

This was probably the best final of the day at the Castleisland Community Centre when Tralee Magic and Glenbeigh Falcons went head to head in the Kerry Area Basketball Board U-16 Division 1 decider.

Tralee Magic settled the better early in the game and raced 7-2 up inside the opening four minutes thanks to baskets from Emily Flynn, Kelly Fitzgerald and Jennifer Olanrewaju, while Mary Kate Smith replied for Glenbeigh. But with Naoise Burke controlling game at point guard for Falcons and Smith dominant under the boards at both ends, Glenbeigh were soon back in the contest.

Baskets from Naoise Quirke (2) and another from Smith on a fast break saw the Tralee Magic lead 11-8 at the end of the opening quarter.

Quirke from the free throw line and another big basket from Emily O’Sullivan tied the game before Rebecca O’Mahoney edged Magic back in front. But Naoise Quirke had the side’s level again. It was end to end stuff but a nice basket from Leona Sullivan after a Smith assist saw Glenbeigh Falcons lead 20-19 at half time.

Two quick third-quarter baskets from Priya O’Donovan and Anna O’Sullivan restored Magic’s lead but Maggie Quirke drained a big three to level the contest again. The same player added another two on the break, before nailing another three and this had Falcons 30-25 in front at the end of the third.

But Glenbeigh Falcons thanks to the outstanding Mary Kate Smith who dominated the final quarter with Quirke draining a third three-pointer to push her side 33-27 clear while Naoise Burke from the free throw line and Smith with a strong score in the paint proved too much for a very good Tralee Magic side without one of their top players.

Anna Chute, Emily Flynn and Anna O’Sullivan all contributed to the scoreboard but with just seconds remaining and Glenbeigh leading 37-34, Maggie Quirke held her nerve and sank two from two free throws to secure the win for Glenbeigh Falcons in a game that was a credit to both sides and both coaches.

Top scorers

Glenbeigh Flacons: Maggie Quirke 13, Naoise Burke 10, Mary Kate Smith 8

Tralee Magic: Anna O’Sullivan 10, Kelly Fitzgerald 6, Emily Flynn 5