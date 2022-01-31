Important overtime win for St Marys against National Cup runner-up DCU Mercy

The Team Garvey's St. Mary's side that took an overtime win on Saturday when they beat DCU Mercy in Castleisland. Front, from left: Paris McCarthy, Rheanne O'Shea, Deirdre Geaney, Líle Garvey (sponsor) and Niamh Ní Conchuir. Back, from left: Liam Culloty coach, Meabh Barry, Denise Dunlea, Rachel Ryan, Lorraine Scanlon, Emma Sherwood, Siofra O'Shea, Labhaoise Walmsley, Mike Culloty, assistant coach, and sponsor Jim Garvey.

MISSQUOTE.IE WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Team Garveys St. Marys 68

DCU Mercy 67

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s took an important win over National Cup runner-up DCU Mercy after overtime in a brilliant Super League game in Castleisland at the weekend.

St. Mary’s are the one side in the league to play without an American so this is a huge achievement for the squad. Home venue was an advantage as the atmosphere was electric and the crowd were hugely supportive.

It was DCU’s Rachel Huijsdens who registered the first score of the game but Team Garvey’s Deirdre Geaney responded and team mate Emma Sherwood added another to see the home side take the lead. This lead was alternated several times over the course of the game. Denise Dunlea hit the first three of the game and a brilliant reverse lay-up from Paris McCarthy, which was assisted by Emma Sherwood, pushed the home-side further ahead. McCarthy added a three to see St. Mary’s lead by five.

Lorraine Scanlon and Deirdre Geaney were winning a lot of ball under the boards for the home side and it was Team Garvey’s who took the first quarter 20 points to 15.

DCU Mercy had a strong opening in the second quarter, securing two early baskets through Rachel Huijsdens and Megan Connolly. Maeve Barry registered the first score of the quarter for her side and fouls send both Emma Sherwood and Rheanne O’Shea to the line, both securing the optimum points.

DCU levelled just four minutes in and scores were exchanged for the remainder of the quarter. St. Mary’s trailed by four points with 16 seconds to go to half time when Paris McCarthy hit a basket to see the score board read 34: 36 at the half tine interval.

Once again it was DCU who opened the third quarter, pushing the gap to six at one point. A superb check from Denise Dunlea resulted in a basket from Lorraine Scanlon at the other end to get St. Mary’s back on form. Sherwood added another and a Deirdre Geaney steal set Paris McCarthy up for a score. Greenberg and Donohoe put DCU on top yet again but to the delight of a hugely supportive crowd, both Deirdre Geaney and Denise Dunlea sunk threes to give Team Garvey’s a two point lead at the end of the third.

Both sides took some time to settle in the final quarter, each having registered just one basket in the first four minutes. Opportunities were there but the shots just would not fall. Greenberg and Clancy shone for Mercy in this final quarter, pushing their side ahead but St. Mary’s Emma Sherwood kept her side in touch, a three from Clancy was responded to by Paris McCarthy and with seven seconds to go Emma Sherwood hit the two that was needed to put the game into overtime.

DCU, through Hannah Thornton, hit the first basket in overtime and team mate Rachel Huijsdens registered a point from the free throw line go see DCU go three points up but Deirdre Geaney hit a brilliant three to level with 1.54 on the clock.

The visitors made several attempts to come back but could not get the score and as the clock ran down, it was Team Garvey’s who had possession. Deirdre Geaney drove to the board and attempted the shot with less than a second to go. She was fouled and sent to the line, Geaney sunk the second take the much deserved win for St. Mary’s.

Teams and scorers

Team Garveys St Marys: Paris McCarthy 17, Denise Dunlea 16, Deirdre Geaney 12, Emma Sherwood 10, Lorraine Scanlon 9, Rheanne O’Shea and Meabh Barry 2 each, Niamh Ní Conchuir and Rachel Ryan.

DCU Mercy: Bailey Greenberg 16, Rachel Huijsdens 10,, Alarie Mayze and Hannah Thornton 9 each, Nicole Clancy 7, Megan Connolly and Maeve Phelan 6 each, Ali Donohoe and Maria Jaen Lozoya 2 each.

Team Garvey’s play Trinity Meteors in Dublin on Saturday next, February 5. St. Mary’s women play in the qualifying tournament for the U-18 cup on Saturday next in Portlaoise.