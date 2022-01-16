Kerry

‘I want to play in the WNBA’ says Paris who is heading from Castleisland to Tennessee on basketball scholarship

Teenager McCarthy’s basketball talents has secured a four-year scholarship at East Tennessee State University

"In my head I was determined to do it and I believe that, even though the competition over there is high, I feel that our competition over here is every bit as high," says Paris McCarthy, pictured in action for Team Garvey's St Mary's against The Address UCC Glanmire. Photo by Sportsfile

"In my head I was determined to do it and I believe that, even though the competition over there is high, I feel that our competition over here is every bit as high," says Paris McCarthy, pictured in action for Team Garvey's St Mary's against The Address UCC Glanmire. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

Dan Kearney

‘Champions are made from something they have deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision. They have to have the skill, and the will. But the will must be stronger than the skill.’

The above quote from Muhammad Ali could have been written for 19-year-old Paris McCarthy. There’s a desire in her, a steeliness, a determination.

