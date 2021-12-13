Home-grown talents earn crucial win for St Marys against IT Carlow after thrilling contest

MISSQUOTE.IE WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Team Garveys St. Marys 63

IT Carlow 61

Team Garveys St. Mary’s secured their second win of the season in a thriller of a game against IT Carlow on Sunday. The Castleisland women lined up for the second time this season without an American but certainly proved that the local talent was up for the challenge.

Good defence set them up for a strong start, the home-side won some great rebounds and as the clock ran down Emma Sherwood made a great run to score. This was followed by a score on the buzzer from Niamh Ní Conchúir saw the quarter end with Team Garvey’s holding a 14 to seven lead.

The early part of the second quarter saw Carlow have a lot of possession, Team Garvey’s got into foul trouble early in the period and this cost them but Carlow did not always convert from the line. The visitors reduced the gap but a drive from Paris McCarthy, who had an outstanding game, gave Garveys the edge again.

Another big performer, Lorrain Scanlon sunk a basket and bonus which was followed by a big three from McCarthy and two sets of faultless free throws kept Garveys in touch, while IT Carlow’s Ava Coogan Laura La Plant and Alyssa Velles brought their side into the game. Team Garvey’s Rheanne O’Shea came into her own in this quarter winning a lot of ball and converting. The half time score was 47 points to 45 in favour of the Team Garveys.

Carlow were strong in the third quarter. Megan Dunne, Lucy Coogan and Alyssa Velles were all on target for the visitors but Team Garvey’s Lorraine Scanlon, Deirdre Geaney and Meabh Barry continued to work hard under the boards. Carlow led by two with three minutes remaining in the quarter but Emma Sherwood, Rheanne O’Shea and Denise Dunlea stepped up to see the Castleisland side hold a two point lead going into the final 10 minutes.

Baskets were exchanged throughout the final quarter and this led to a thrilling final few minutes of play. A brilliant check from Denise Dunlea prevented Carlow from scoring and the ball went into the possession of St. Mary’s. Sherwood was fouled and sent to the line where she made one from two to put her side up by two points.

It was possession for Carlow but they failed to register a score and Team Garvey’s regained possession with just seven seconds remaining. They attempted to hold possession but a long pass resulted in the ball hitting the rim of the board and Carlow won the ball, but again they failed to hit the target. They did get fouled, however, and went to the line and made one shot leaving the score at 62 points to 61. A foul sent Deirdre Geaney to the line with just three seconds on the clock, she made one, and there was no time for Carlow to attempt to level.

Team Garveys St. Marys: Rheanne O’Shea 15 pts, Paris McCarthy 13 pts, Emma Sherwood 13 pts, Denise Dunlea 8 pts, Lorraine Scanlon 8 pts, Deirdre Geaney 2 pts, Meabh Barry 2 pts, Niamh Ní Conchúir 2 pts.

IT Carlow: Alyssa Velles 16 pts, Lucy Coogan 12 pts, Lauren LaPlant 12 pts, Ava Coogan 8 pts, Megan Dunne 8 pts, Hollie Dunne 5 pts.

Team Garvey’s play The Address Glanmire on Saturday next, December 18 in Castleisland at 6.15pm.