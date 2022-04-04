Hearthill Josie and Gen Pop go under 29.00 seconds in impressive A6 sweepstake heat wins

Owner / trainer Stephen Riordan with his children Daniel and Saoirse and Gen Pop after she won round 1 heat 4 of the RCETS Traceability App Stake for Current A6 Greyhounds at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

THERE was a lot of great televised action at the Oakview venue on Saturday night, especially from Limerick where round 2 of the €80,000-to-the-winner Kirby sweepstake took place, but the local stuff wasn’t bad either, and we saw Hearthill Josie clock an impressive 28.70 (.10 fast) in the opening round of an A6 sweepstake which carries a winner’s purse of €950.

Hearthill Josie, which is the property of Joseph O’Connor, of Ballyduff, and was a 2/1 shot with Patsy Browne, bombed out of trap 5 in the third of four heats and such was her subsequent dominance that she finished eleven and a half lengths ahead of even-money favourite, Willowdale Lexie, with a length back to Garrison Bejing. That kind of form has to make her favourite for outright victory.

One other heat winner managed to get inside 29.00 seconds and that was Gen Pop, owned by Stephen Riordan, of Castleisland. Just like Hearthill Josie, this 5/2 shot timed her break to perfection in heat 4, from trap 6, and she coasted home six lengths ahead of Killeacle Aurora in 28.99, with a length back to Millroad Dash.

The other heat winners were Portmagee Oreo (29.28) and Bonnie Rover (29.11), both showing up well in establishing their superiority, and, very interestingly, Hearthill Josie, Bonnie Rover and Portmagee Oreo are drawn together in the first semi-final this Saturday night. Can Hearthill Josie be upstaged? Unlikely.

Gen Pop has trap 5 in the second semi-final and, like Hearthill Josie, she has to get the vote.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Bonnie Rover, Portmagee Oreo, Winbyamile, Hearthill Josie, Dunahasbuig Lucky, Killeacle Aurora. Second semi-final: Satellite Star, Willowdale Lexie, Garrison Wilton, Garrison Bejing, Gen Pop, Millroad Dash.

Saturday’s supporting card opened with a quite brilliant win over 325yds in 17.43 (.05 fast) by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn, which is surely destined for greater things after motoring like this first time out, while the Brian Nolan-trained Miss Sloane was also very impressive in winning an A2 525 race in 28.67.

Other winners and their estimated times were Tehani, 29.27; Kathleens Lady, 18.05; Millridge Toby, 17.76; Daleroad Charles, 29.41.