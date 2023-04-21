Heartbreak for Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin as title fight ends in controversial split-decision draw

There was heartache for Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin in his BUI Irish Light Heavyweight title fight with Limerick's Jamie Morrissey in Galway on Friday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

There was yet more heartbreak for Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin as he just missed out on the BUI Irish Light Heavyweight title to Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey on a split-decision after ten rounds at Leisureland in Galway on Friday evening.

The first judge called the fight 96-94 for the Kerry man, the second judge called it 95-96 in Morrissey’s favour, and the final judge scored it 95-95 making it a draw with Morrissey keeping his titles.

It was a quite unsatisfactory conclusion to what had been something of an epic contest between the pair, meeting for the second time this year and such was the quality of the fight and the tight scoring that one certainly cannot rule out a third meeting.

As the decision was read out, Cronin collapsed to the floor in disbelieving despair at the outcome. While it was by no means a slam dunk in his favour, one had the feeling that the Milltown native had done enough to win.

In what was very much a fight of two halves, Morrissey was the stronger early on, with Cronin coming on stronger in the second half, and seemed to make more of his spells of dominance than his Limerick opponent had done.

Morrissey to be fair edged the first round just about and started really well in the second, inflicting some real damage on Cronin early on (with the Kerry man bleeding from the nose by the end of the round).

Cronin did recover by the end of the second round, getting in some good shots himself, but again Morrissey’s corner would have been the happier when the bell rang.

The Milltown man started the third round a bit better, but a clash of heads seemed to halt whatever momentum Cronin was building up before Morrissey got off a string of punches late in the round to emerge the likely winner.

The fourth round was the most encouraging of encounter so far from Cronin and he may even have shaded it, but even so not by the margin he would have hoped for as Morrissey held firm and got his shots in.

The fifth round was arguably the most even of the first half of the contest. Morrissey with the more impressive and eye-catching hits, Cronin keeping things ticking over, with his opponent often tying him up much to the frustration of the Kingdom Warrior.

Cronin continued an uptick in form in the sixth, looking more confident in himself and putting Morrissey on the back foot more than he had in any of the previous rounds. Morrissey at the bell raised his arm to the head, much to the chagrin of the Kerry boxer.

A big hit from Cronin at the start of the seventh showed a more assertive approach from the Tralee-based firefighter. Cronin very much took the fight to the champion and seemed to edge the round.

Cronin came out for the eighth all guns blazing and utterly dominated the round looking by far to have the more energy and power in his punches at this stage in the contest, getting some brilliant combinations in to really rattle the Limerick man. The round surely Cronin’s.

The Kingdom Warrior was certainly on top by now and carried on in the ninth to rattle the champion with some beautiful upper-cuts. Cronin growing into the fight as Morrissey seemed to be fading in the contest.

The crowd were on their feet for the final round and Cronin fought like a lion, very much having Morrissey on the rack. Cronin grew frustrated at the number of times Morrissey lost his gum-shield. Understandably so.

Still despite those delays the final round was frantic and exciting, both fighters giving their all, but with Cronin quite clearly on top. The two boxers embracing at the final bell and the crowd giving a well-earned standing ovation.

Both men, to be fair, were worthy of that accolade. Disappointing as it was for the Kerry man to have the decision go against him effectively, the appetite for another fight between this pair will surely prove irresistible.

He’s not done yet, not by a long shot.