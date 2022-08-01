Kerry

Heartbreak for Ballyduff's Anthony O’Carroll as mechanical failure thwarts potential second places

North Kerry race rider in impressive form at the famous Armoy Races in Antrim last weekend

Anthony O'Carroll at the Armoy Road Races in County Antrim last Saturday Photo by Seán Moriarty Expand

kerryman

Seán Mor

Road racer Anthony O’Carroll narrowly missed out on what could have been his best result to date at the Armoy Road Races on Saturday.

The Ballyduff man was contesting the Armoy Road Race Club’s Race of Legends at the famous County Antrim venue.

Privacy