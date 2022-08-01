Heartbreak for Ballyduff's Anthony O’Carroll as mechanical failure thwarts potential second places

Road racer Anthony O’Carroll narrowly missed out on what could have been his best result to date at the Armoy Road Races on Saturday.

The Ballyduff man was contesting the Armoy Road Race Club’s Race of Legends at the famous County Antrim venue.

O’Carroll entered two classes at the event, the Senior Support race on his Kawasaki ZX6 and the Junior Support race on his Kawasaki ER6.

He got a great start in the Senior Support race, slotting into second place behind eventual winner Keelim Ryan’s ZX6.

While Ryan always had the upper hand the Kerry rider came under a lot of pressure from Isle of Man visitor Marcus Simpson’s Yamaha R6.

Simpson is a Manx champion and was setting new lap records for the class in an attempt to reel in his Kerry rival.

However, O’Carroll kept his cool for six of the seven laps and there was no way that Simpson could find a way to pass the Ballyduff man who looked set to equal the second place he took at the Faugheen Road Races in Tipperary last month.

His challenge came undone on the final lap when the gear selector came loose and Simpson was able to get passed.

O’Carroll nursed his bike around the Armoy track and held on to third place but it was a bitter disappointment after such a strong race.

Earlier in the day he also finished third in the Junior Support race behind winner Jonathon Watt and second-placed Simpson.

Steven Walsh was the only other Kerry rider in action in County Antrim over the weekend.

The Ardfert man was contesting the Armoy event for the first time and took his Honda 360 to 15th in the Junior Classic race.

Walsh was delighted as he got a rare opportunity to race in the same class as Ian Lougher, a ten-time Isle of Man TT winner and motorcycle racing legend. The Welsh rider won the race on his Davis Motorsport Honda 350.

"What a weekend," he said. "I can't believe I was on the same grid as Lougher.”