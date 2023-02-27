Heartache for St Pauls as Cavan Eagles best them after extra-time

MISSQUOTE.IE WOMENS BASKETBALL LEAGUE

McEvoys Cavan Eagles 81

St Pauls, Killarney 79

This top of the table clash certainly lived up to its pre-match billing as the two sides went toe-to-toe and in the end it took a massive three pointer from Alarie Mayze to eventually settle the outcome.

That pivotal score came with 1.55 still to go in that second period of overtime and St Pauls had opportunities to tie or even win the game, but efforts from the impressive Sofia Paska and the hard working Denise Dunlea came agonisingly short.

The game, played at the impressive Virginia Show Centre, had a cup final atmosphere to it with a raucous home support, but St Pauls lost nothing in defeat and more than played their part in an epic showdown.

And, while the loss sees them dislodged off the top of the Southern Conference, they certainly showed that even with a slightly weakened hand, they can trade punches with the high flying Eagles, something that the Cavan side will be fully wary of if and when the sides do meet again.

The input of Lorraine Scanlon, Siofra O’Shea, Leah McMahon and Cassandra Buckley all winter has been integral to their efforts and it will depend on their football calendars in the weeks ahead as to their future involvements.

The Eagles flew from the off, with recent signing Imani Dixon, she replaced Carmenthia Brown, netting and a three from Ciara Tolan soon followed. Rheanne O'Shea opened the visitors' account, but Alarie Mayze hit another three.

Further baskets from Mayze, Dixon and Elisabet Sagrera opened up a 14-6, but Pauls were starting to find their rhythm, a point emphasised by O Shea and Paska helping to tie the game at 14-14.

Mayze was particularly effective in the opening quarter alongside Dixon while the other Tolan, Niamh, was also finding her range. They helped the home side into a 24-18 first quarter lead, with Paska and Yuleska Tejeda keeping Pauls in touch.

Tejeda and Paska closed the gap to two early in the second but Mayze and Dixon sensed the need to up the ante. Aisling Counihan gave Paska a breather at this juncture as the Eagles looked to up the ante but a Lynn Jones three pulled the reins in a little.

Jessica Quirke and Tejeda netted either side of a Niamh Tolan three as the Eagles brought Mayze back on court after a rest. Jones again hit a three, soon followed by a Paska basket and both sides retired to the locker room with the Eagles in front, just, at 38-36.

St Pauls started the third quarter much the better with Paska and Tejeda hitting six on the spin. The home side sensed a momentum swing called a timeout which clearly worked as they six of their own to re-establish the lead.

Coach James Fleming called his own timeout, introducing Aisling Counihan, and Pauls started to get joy inside as Tejeda and Paska cashed in from the free throw line. Rheanne O’Shea, from outside, gave Pauls their first bit of daylight, a 48-44 lead, but as was the nature of the game it went tit-for-tat after.

With Pauls leading 54-50 at the end of the third, the only blot on the copybook was a curiously called unsportsmanlike foul on O’Shea, which put her in foul trouble. It seemed innocuous, a point argued by the St Pauls bench.

You couldn't fit a cigarette paper between the teams all the way down the stretch. Despite Paska and Tejeda chipping away the Eagles gradually clawed their way back into the game and the sides were level on three occasions as the decibel level went through the roof.

Aoife Maguire , Mayze, Emma Tolan and Sagrera for the Eagles and Jones , Paska and Tejeda for St Pauls brought the game to 64 a piece with just under a minute to play. Mayze with a free throw made it 65-64 and Pauls called a time out.

From the resultant play Jones hit a three to almost send the Centre into shock but in the bat of an eyelid Mayze hit a long jumper to send the game into overtime, 67-67.

Paska opened the extra five minutes with a basket, again replied by Mayze. Paska went again, this time her score was cancelled out by Casey Mulvey. Tejeda popped Pauls into the lead 73-71, but again Mayze sent it into another period of overtime with a neat basket.

The Eagles struck the first blow through Ciara Tolan who was fouled in the act of scoring, cleaning up with the extra point. But back came Pauls with Paska and then Denise Dunlea hit a three from the wing to push Pauls ahead again in a breathless second period.

It was the turn of Niamh Tolan to square it at 78-78 before Denise Dunlea found herself at the free throw line. She hit to give Pauls a slender lead but Mayze hit the seminal shot of the game to give the home side a 81-79 lead.

Pauls did mount a furious attempt to keep the game going still further but the roll of the ball went the way of the Cavan side.

In what was a great advertisement for Womens basketball with a crackling atmosphere St Pauls will travel south slightly smarting from the defeat but will know they have it within their potential, and with a full strength squad, the ability to have a big say in the destination of honours this season.

Top scorers for St Pauls were Sofia Paska with a season high 32 points, Yuleska Tejeda had 23, Lynn Jones (11), Rheanne O’Shea (7), Denise Dunlea (4), Jessica Quirke (2), Aisling Counihan, Emma Kerin, Katie O’Connor.

Alarie Mayze shot 31 for the Eagles, Imani Dixon (13), Niamh Tolan (11), Aoife Maguire (8).

The penultimate game of the regular season is an away trip to the National Basketball Arena where Griffith College Templeogue will provide the opposition. The Dublin side have had a strong season, sitting outside the Northern Conference play-off spots.

They have put all the teams below them to the sword with relative ease and have been extremely competitive against the top teams in the division. Lynn Tunnah, Aoife Whelan, Hannah Murphy and Zoe Hurley are all honest players who will put you to the pin of your collar.

Having lost top spot in the Southern Conference to Portlaoise Panthers, St Pauls will be keen to get back into the groove. A reminder that it is the top two in each conference that qualify for the end of season play-offs and with their place almost assured, winning the conference would mean facing the second place team in the other conference.

With Portlaoise away to the Dublin Lions later the same evening it gives Pauls the opportunity to apply some added pressure on the Panthers. Tip is 5pm in the NBA in Tallaght.