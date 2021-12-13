Heartache for Lakers as late Limerick rally denies them home win

The Limerick Eagles surged back in the third and fourth quarters to put paid to the Lakers hopes of a home win Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MEN’S DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers St Pauls 78

Limerick Sport Eagles 85

When Jamie O Sullivan netted a basket to put the Lakers 56 to 45 points ahead in the early stages of the third quarter it looked like a home win was in the offing at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre last night.

Inspired by the promptings of home debutant Godwin Boahen, Scotts Lakers St Pauls had strung together their best half of basketball this season and despite facing the top scorer in the League in Limerick Sport Eagles Manny Payton they found themselves in a winning position.

The story of the opening half was the sizzling display of Boahen, who helped himself to 22 points, the outstanding defence typified by David Gleeson, the resilience of Paul Clarke and the athleticism of Rui Saravia.

Emilian Grudov wasn't shy in his contribution either, chipping in for 12 first half points, and all these ingredients saw the Lakers take a 20-15 first quarter lead.

Payton, at this juncture, seemed to be the Eagles sole symbol of defiance, but things took a turn for the worst for Payton as he had to sit out the majority of the second quarter with what looked like a groin injury.

With Jack Coyne also in sick bay the odds on a Lakers win shortened. Reece Barry climbed off the bench to keep the Eagles in touch with nine points, while the bustling Ronan Cregan proved a bit of a handful, but the Lakers still held sway at half time leading 46 to 38.

The third quarter started off in even fashion with Godwin, Saravia, O’Sullivan and Grudov all finding the mark, but the re introduction of Payton and Cregan saw the momentum swing violently in the Eagles favour.

With Boahen taking a break on the bench the Eagles took control and turned an 11 point deficit into a two-point lead, 60-58.

The fourth quarter saw the Eagles continue to soar and they stretched out their lead to 10 points,72-62, and it looked as the Lakers had lost their moment, but cue the arrival of Senan O’Leary, who nailed two big three pointers in succession and this served to put the wind back into the Lakers sails as Boahen, Saravia and Grudov cut the gap to one, 76-75, with just two minutes to go.

But up stepped Manny Payton, not for the first time, and he scored his sides last nine points and try as Boahen and Co did they couldn't clip the Eagles wings. Paytons 39 point contribution helped the Eagles to a 85-78 win.

Coach Adrian Flynn, standing in for the ill Jarlath Lee, will have been proud of his side’s battling qualities as they never threw in the towel and the contributions of David Gleeson, on his home debut, and Lorcan Keane will have given the squad a huge boost.

New signing Godwin Boahen displayed some mesmeric speed and control and he brought out the best in his teammates with his quick transition from defence.

There's no doubt the Lakers are getting closer to a consistency in their performances at both ends of the court and they can look forward to the visit of Limerick Celtics to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre next weekend.

Another plus from the evening was the home support who gave the team great encouragement throughout the night and make no mistake about it, it's definitely worth a few baskets to this young side, all of whom are under the age of 24.

Top scorers on the night were Godwin Boahen (34), Emilian Grudov (20), Rui Saravia (11), Senan O’Leary (9), Jamie O’Sullivan (4).

For Limerick Sport Eagles Payton had a game high 39, Reece Barry and Daniel Ajuka had 10 each and Alan Cregan had nine.

New signing and Lakers top scorer Godwin Boahen spoke after the game and seems to be really finding his feet in the Kingdom.

"I thought we played well for the most part, we just have to reduce the silly mistakes. I loved my battle with Manny [Payton], which was electric.

“I think with a couple more practices together we will be better. I’m still kinda learning my teammates strengths and weaknesses.

"Learning where and when they like the ball and how to just in-still confidence in them.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the Scott Lakers St Pauls staff and fan base, the ones that showed up and the ones that supported from home.

"The atmosphere was amazing and fun to play in."

The next assignment for the Lakers comes this Saturday, December 18 as they will look to avenge the opening day defeat to the Limerick Celtics.

Celtics come with a strong hand with the likes of Andre Wolford, Rafael Martinez, Roger Sanahula and the evergreen former Gaelic Football great John Galvin in their ranks.

Their form has stumbled in recent weeks with a cup defeat to the Sligo All Stars and a more recent league loss to UCC Blue Demons, but on their day they are a handful for anyone so they will provide the Lakers with a stern examination.

Tip off in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is 7.30pm and as usual all Covid safety measures will be in place.