Hanrahan linked with move to Welsh outfit Dragons

JJ Hanrahan of Clermont Auvergne speaks to the media after the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match between ASM Clermont Auvergne and Ulster at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France in December Photo by Julien Poupart / Sportsfile

Currow’s JJ Hanrahan, currently plying his trade for Top 14 outfit Clermont Auvergne, has been linked with a move back to the United Rugby Championship with Welsh side Dragons.

Hanrahan had made the move to France just last summer and recently impressed with a fine performance at out-half against Ulster in the Champions Cup.

The former Munster star has played eleven times for the French giants so far this season, competing for the number 10 shirt with French international Camille Lopez.

The Irish Independent reports that the 29-year-old Hanrahan is expected to sign a three year deal with the Dragons.

If the deal goes through the Kerry man will have played across four countries in an eclectic club career – Ireland (with Munster, twice), England (with Northampton) and now Wales (with Dragons).

Dragons director of Rugby, Dean Ryan, told the BBC this week that the club is “always looking to strengthen, but it's strengthening around our principles.

"We've always got challenges in terms of resources and this year is the same as any. There is still significant debate around what those resources will end up being and that is another challenge into what is already a difficult area for us.”

At the Dragons Hanrahan will be in competition with Welsh international Sam Davies for the out-half’s position.