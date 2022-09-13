Handballers O’Shea and Lynch win classic All-Ireland semi-final against fancied Wexford duo

Kerry handballers Jack O'Shea and Dominick Lynch, with Wexford duo Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert who they beat in the All-Ireland 60x30 Over 35 Softball Doubles semi-final

When the script for last weekend’s All Ireland 60x30 Over 35 Softball Doubles semi-final was written it looked certain that the Wexford duo of former world champion Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert would be returning home with a victory that would guarantee them the golden ticket to contest another All-Ireland final.

However sport can be unpredictable and at times the red hot favourites tag has a unique way of self destruction with the underdog moving to centre stage. This was the exciting and exhilarating scenario in Ballymacelligott on Sunday when the Wexford team faced Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea in what turned out to be one of the best handball events seen in Kerry for a long time, and will be fondly remembered by the packed gallery who witnessed this classic game.

The Kerry duo created a sensation defeating their opponents and in the process gained sweet revenge for their one point defeat at the hands of Buggy and Lambert in the All Ireland 40x20 Over 35 A Doubles semi-final played in Wexford last April.

O’Shea will also savour Sunday’s victory having lost to Gavin Buggy, 21-13, 21-15, in the All-Ireland 40x20 Over 35 semi-final which was played in Glenbeigh last March.

Lynch, fresh from his 35th All Ireland medal victory last weekend in the All Ireland 60x30 Silver Masters, was in superb form on Sunday when he teamed up with O’Shea to forge out a 21-17 and 21-15 victory.

“This was an energy sapping contest. All four of us know each others game, we have trained together for major events so every ace we won on Sunday was hard fought and well earned. There was never more that a score or two between us at any time during the games. We were thrilled to win and can now focus on the All Ireland final,” Lynch said.

O’Shea was equally delighted with the success which was due to determination and a deep rooted pride and passion for Glenbeigh and Kerry handball.

“We now play in the All Ireland final on September 25th where our opponents will be Mayo. Their players are Joe McCannon and former Tralee native Joe Dowling who are both exceptional players. We have two weeks of hard training ahead of us and hopefully we can put in the same effort and perhaps win the title. It’s still all to play for,” O’Shea said.

Diamond Masters

There was no joy for Kerry players Pat Lacey (Asdee) and Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott) in the All-Ireland Diamond Masters 60x30 Doubles semi-final played in Ballymacelligott on Sunday. They lost out to the Wexford players Nicky Casey and Ray Wickham.