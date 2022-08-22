Gucci Dame wins Rose of Tralee A4 sweepstake final for her Kenmare owner Andrew O’Leary

TRALEE Track brilliantly hosted the Rose of Tralee contestants at last Saturday afternoon’s meeting, with a marvellous atmosphere prevailing throughout, and the featured Rose Of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500) saw victory in a thrilling finish go to Gucci Dame (Droopys Sydney – Sing Dixie), owned by Andrew O’Leary, of Kenmare.

Gucci Dame had been the fastest semi-finalist, on 28.95, but 4/5 favouritism rested with the unbeaten Sign On Honey, principally because she had clocked 28.71 (.10 fast) in the opening round from trap 1 and also because of the fact that she back wearing the red sheet.

However, Sign On Honey, after a good enough break, was outpaced on the run to the opening bend and, finding trouble rounding the bend, she was thrown completely out of contention.

The best start was actually achieved from trap 6 by Pennylane Rose, but she clattered into Seomra Cyclone (trap 5) rounding the opening bend. Mind you, Seomra Cyclone was still able to narrowly lead off the bend from Gucci Dame (trap 4) and Pennylane Rose.

Come the third bend, Gucci Dame, which was second favourite at 9/4, was slightly ahead of Seomra Cyclone and she was able to keep going strongly enough to the line to win by a short head from 8/1 outsider, Lissycasey Jonjo.

The runner-up was last into the opening bend, fifth on the back straight and such was the surge of power he showed coming home that he would have won in another stride.

Third place was claimed by Seomra Cyclone, just a neck behind Lissycasey Jonjo, and you don’t get many better finishes than this in a sweepstake final.

Indeed, Andrew O’Leary thought that his bitch had been beaten by Lissycasey Jonjo and so did others who were at the pick-up with him.

“It was great to hear the announcement that she had won,” O’Leary said. “Making it extra special is the fact that that my baby daughter, Ella Mae, who was fourteen weeks yesterday, is here with us.”

Also there was Andrew’s father, Patsy, who won a sweepstake at Tralee fifteen years ago with a greyhound called Approved.

Love of the longtails does transcend generations, doesn’t it.

The afternoon ended with a pretty spectacular A5 525 race which saw the winner, My Friend Maura, clock 28.50 for Tralee owner Linda Hayes, and Ballyheigue trainer Michael A Reidy, and yet she won by only three-quarters of a length from the John P O’Sullivan-trained Palatine Eddy, which was 4/5 favourite. Two stars of the future here for sure.

The sixth and seventh races were semi-finals of an A6 525 sweepstake and the fastest winner, on 29.23, was Send It Gems, which in-form local trainer Pat McMahon trains for his wife Joan. Send It Gems got the start that was required from trap 6 and he won by a length and a half from Abbeyballyboy, with a length back to Brackers Jersey.

The second semi-final was won in 29.54 by Safe And Sound, owned by Lucey Reidy, of Castleisland. This fellow looked destined for second place behind Ever So Charlie turning for home, but, very much to his credit, he got up on the line for a short-head victory over John Paul Collins’ charge, with two lengths back to Clounamon Cobra.

The final takes place this Saturday night and because of his early pace and time advantage, plus the fact that Pat McMahon and his wife are on quite a run at the moment, the vote has to go to Send It Gems. The draw is (trap order): Brackers Jersey, Clounamon Cobra, Safe And Sound, Send It Gems (M), Abbeyballyboy (M), Ever So Charlie (M).

*********

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club was allowed to use the occasion as a fund-raiser and a buster A4 525 race carrying the name of the club was won in quite splendid fashion by syndicate greyhound, Herewegoson, which saw off the strong challenge of Sarges Mario by half a length in 29.05.

Over 325yds, Stormy Mick impressed in clocking 17.68 first time out (against greyhounds with more than a hundred races between them), while two other sprints were won in 17.81 and 18.00 by Homestead Break and Bossman Ninety, respectively.

Other winners were Payyaway Chloe (29.41) and Free Sandwiches (29.49) and, between everything, it was an afternoon that showed up greyhound racing in the best possible light. How nice for it to happen in front of Rose of Tralee contestants from all over the world!