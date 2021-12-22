Good Cody comes good when it matters most to win Kingdom Derby final

Tuesday night's Kingdom Derby final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium produced a somewhat surprise winner in Good Cody, who won in a time of 28.25 for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle

LIKE Austin Stacks in the county senior football championship, the right time to come good is in the final, and that most certainly applied to Good Cody, which could only finish third in the opening two rounds of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €5,000) at Tralee Track but which brilliantly powered to victory when it mattered most in the final.

Most interest centred on the unbeaten Singalong Sally and, from trap 2, she was sent off the even-money favourite, but Tralee’s 2021 juvenile classic winner was unable to lead the charge to the opening bend this time and, really, she was always fighting a losing battle thereafter, though she did finish third for a consolation prize of €1,000.

In sharp contrast, Good Cody got the start from trap 4 that was absolutely required by him and, although Skywalker Barry (trap 3) was ahead of him on the run to the first bend, he drove into that first bend with massive speed and determination. He was always going to win once leading off it from Millridge Dolly (trap 6) and Singalong Sally, with another unbeaten finalist, Skywalker Barry, in trouble behind them.

Millridge Dolly, which was backed from 20/1 to 14/1, was a revelation right throughout the sweepstake and she contested brilliantly all the way to the line, but Good Cody had proper control up front. He was a length and a half ahead of her rounding the third bend, and he hit the line two and a half lengths ahead of Donal G O’Mahony’s charge in 28.25, with a head back to Singalong Sally.

Winning trainer Patrick Guilfoyle, who lives in Moneygall and who is a primary school teacher, was returning to the scene of his great triumph with Explosive Boy in the SIS Race Of Champions last June (Explosive Boy set a new 550yds record of 29.22 in the event) and, of course, Good Cody brilliantly won this year’s Irish Sprint Cup in Dundalk.

The October ’19 son of Definate Opinion and Soho Ark actually began his racing career in the 2021 Tralee juvenile classic and, according to his 21-year-old owner, John Kennedy Jnr, of Gortnahoe, Thurles, he was very unlucky in the event.

“I suppose he was a bit too young that time,” said John. “He is a far more settled greyhound now and, although still fairly young, you’d have to predict a really great future for him.

“The first two nights here, he did everything wrong, but thankfully not tonight. We were very unlucky here in 2017 with Good News in the final of the Race Of Champions and this was a very nice pay-back tonight.”

Trainer Guilfoyle, who didn’t get Good Cody into his kennels until after he won the Irish Sprint Cup, said it was great to go out on such a strong winning note at the end of the year.

“It was really something the way our fellow drove the first bend to get himself into a winning position off it,” he said. “He just loves racing and the more of it he gets the better he becomes. He is so full of potential and maybe we’ll have him back here in Tralee for the 2022 Race Of Champions.”

Great news in relation to the Kingdom Derby is that bookmaker, Berkie Browne, whose late father, Eric, has been honoured in the naming of the event, has committed himself, along with fellow sponsor Patsy Browne, to backing the event again next year.

“”The number of entries wasn’t great this year, but the quality was really outstanding,” said Berkie.

Those who turned up to watch the final braved very icy conditions and, of course, the shutters came down on the restaurant, bar and fast food area once the clock hit 8pm, in line with the latest Covid restrictions.

Racing will continue to start at 6.53pm at the Tuesday SIS meetings into the New Year, but the meetings on Friday and Saturday nights will start at 5.45pm and all races will be over by 8pm, which is to be welcomed.

Fastest over the 525yds trip on the supporting card for the Kingdom Derby final was Young Bud, which clocked 28.76 in the last race (A2 525) for Eugie O’Leary, of Gneevegiuilla.

Other winners were Baltovin Richard, 29.46; Brackers Hope, 29.33; Send It Sky, 29.36; Labana Sky, 28.95; Kilmore Deal, 29.49; Denville Paudie, 29.00; Steeple Rd Theo, 29.14; Millridge Jock, 29.36.