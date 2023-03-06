Gold, silver and bronze medals for Kerry athletes at Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships

Kerry athletes won gold, silver and bronze medals on day three of the Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships in Nenagh on Saturday. This event covered the inter-club relays and some field events for the U-16 to U-19 age group. All Munster competition for the older age groups are now complete and the younger athletes can look forward to the U-9 to U-11 championships next weekend, with the upcoming 123.ie National Indoor finals on the horizon too.

In the U-19 Boys 4 x 200m relay there was gold for Killarney Valley with Jason O’Reilly, Cian O’Brien, Tadhg Galvin and Oisín Lynch making up the team. The boys’ time of 1.35.89 not far off the Munster record of 1:34.46.

The Farranfore Maine Valley team of Conor McCarthy, Kevin O’Shea, Isaac Vickers and Ryan Vickers won silver in the U-15 boys 4 x 200m race and bronze relay medals went to the Lios Tuathail U-17 girls team of Saoirse Dillon, Tally Collins, Emma Neylon and Mollie O’Riordan.

Medallists and finishers in the field events were Tally Collins (Lios Tuathail) who won silver in the U-16 girls triple jump. A veteran long jump competitor, this was Tally’s first attempt at the triple jump. Keelan Veerasoo (Killarney Valley) added to his long jump medal of last weekend with bronze in the U-18 boys triple jump. Aoibhinn Harte from Lios Tuathail took part in the U-18 girls shot put where she finished just outside the medals in fourth place.

Elsewhere, the Munster Road Race Championships were held in Quilty, Co Clare on Sunday where seven An Riocht masters athletes took on the hilly four-mile course. The small team of runners had strong performances taking home four individual medals led by Niamh O'Sullivan with gold in the W60.

Siobhan Daly W40 and Kevin Griffin M60 both won silver medals and there were bronze for Stephen Moore in the M45 category. Noel Carr and Garrett Scollard both ran well in the M50 and M55 categories. Doreen Moore made her An Riocht debut with a fine fifth place in the W45 category.