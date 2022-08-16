Gold medals for An Riocht 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams at Master Track and Field Championships

The An Riocht 4x100m relay team, from left, of Ger Cremin, Micheal Lynch, Anthony Brown and Brian Boyce

An Riocht athletes were out in force for the Irish Life Health Master Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Tullamore with gold medals going to Suzanne Neilan O-45 3,000m, Tim O'Connor O-45, 800m, Michael Lynch O-35 100m, Anthony Browne O-40 200m, and Brian Boyce O-45 200m.

There was also a sixth national title for the An Riocht 4x100m team in seven years after they ran a super 45.72 seconds, and gold also went to the 4x400m team who covered the four laps of the track in 3:45:39 – just 0.30 seconds off the national club record.

Con Dennehy won a silver medal in the O-65 5k walk, and finishing in bronze medal position were Siobhan Daly O-40 3,000m, Stephen Moore O-45 3,000m and John Breen O-45 hammer.

Sheila O’Donoghue from Gneeveguilla, competing in the O-55 category, won gold in the shot and silver in the hammer and weight for distance. Also coming home with three throwing medals was Patsy O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) who won gold in the shot, discus and javelin O-65.

Competing for St Brendan’s AC and winning gold were Serena Griffin, W35 walk, Moira Horgan, W50 walk, David Kissane, M65 walk (and bronze in discus), and Ursula Barrett, W45 long jump, while Denis Foley took silver in the M45 walk, and David Butler claimed a bronze medal in M40 shot.

Killarney Valley’s high jump coach Alan Delaney took gold in the M40 high jump with a clearance of 1.75m and there were two silver medals for Kenmare’s Vincent White in the O-45 long jump and high jump. Arthur Fitzgerald (Farranfore Maine Valley) won bronze in the O-35 400m.

Meanwhile, Kieran Keane from An Riocht won a silver medal in the shot put at the Coventry International Children’s Games 2022. Kieran threw 12.26m with a 5kg ball to secure a first place position in the qualifying round. In the final he finished in second place with a best throw of 12.18m.