Gold for thrower McCarthy and silver for high jumpers Lee and Kennelly at National Indoors

Killarney Valley high jumper Jordan Lee, left, on the podium after receiving his silver medal in the U-23 category at the Irish Life Health National Junior and U-23 Championships at the Indoor Track at TUS Athlone on Sunday.

Ciara Kennelly, Killarney Valley, left, on the podium after receiving her silver medal in the U23 high jump at the Irish Life Health National Junior and U-23 Championships at the Indoor Track at TUS Athlone on Sunday

The Irish Life Health National Junior and U-23 Championships took place on Sunday at the Indoor Track at TUS Athlone with 20 Kerry athletes entered a variety of disciplines representing several clubs.

Speed and jumps were the main attractions and the Kerry contingent did not disappoint, with a few making it on to the podium and achieving personal best performances.

Padraic McCarthy, Lios Tuathail AC, proved why he was Kerry’s Juvenile athlete of the year last year, securing the gold medal in the junior weight for distance, throwing the 35lb weight 7.76m. He also competed in a very high class shot put where he finished sixth.

Killarney Valley’s high jumpers both made the podium with Jordan Lee and Ciara Kennelly competing in the U-23 age group. Lee finished on a season best of 1.90m securing second place, with Kennelly also taking a silver medal on a jump of 1.70m.

Sprinters and long jumpers made up the rest of the Kerry athletes in attendance. Top of the ranking was Cillian Griffin, Tralee Harriers, who narrowly missed out on the bronze medal in the U-23 60m by 0.01 of a second, running 6.93 against the third place time of 6.92. He also competed in the long jump where he placed fourth.

Megan Lynch (Lios Tuathail) continued her good form, making the final of the Junior 60m where she set a new PB of 7.88. Other sprinters in action, but outside of qualifying times for the final, were Basit Oyebanji of Tralee Harriers in the U-23 60m, Lios Tuathail team mates Sean Mahony and Rory Lynn competed in the 60m and 200m, An Riocht’s trio of Nicole Walker in the Junior 60m and 200m, Diana Nagle and Massimo Mastrobuono in the U-23 and Junior 400m, and Killarney Valley’s Juniors Jason Lee 60m and John O’Connor 200m.

Also competing for Killarney Valley was Sam Griffin who was unlucky to make the final of the Junior long jump, missing out on a top 8 spot by just a few centimetres. Jack O’Leary (Gneeveguilla) made the final of the Junior 800m finishing in eighth in 2.07.

There will be a few weeks rest from competition for some of these competitors before they take on the outdoor season and set their sights on Intervarsity, Counties, Schools and Munster Track and Field while others return for the National Juveniles next week.

Meanwhile, the Irish Life Health National Schools Cross-country Finals took place in Mallusk Playing Fields, Belfast this past Saturday. There was a large contingent from Kerry schools and they ran well and did their schools proud.

Following are the top three placements in the age groups:

Minor Boys, Brian Heaphy 49th, Michael Enright 57th Tadhg O’Slatana 62nd – all Tralee CBS with the team finishing in 8th.

Junior Boys saw Seamus O’Donoghue Pobalscoil Kenmare, as a highest Kerry finisher in 12th position having suffered a nasty fall at the very start of the race and clawing his way back through the huge field. He was followed home by Cillian Hurley 35th, Fionan Ryan 38th, Ryan Hurley 56th, all Tralee CBS, with their team finishing in 6th.

In the Intermediate Girls Maria Murnane was 25th, Ella Hussey 62nd, Holly Arthur 70th, all for Pobalscoil Kenmare, with the team finishing in 8th.

In the Intermediate Boys Oisin Lynch, St Brendan's Killarney, finished in 26th, Kieran O’Donoghue, Pobalscoil Kenmare, was 31st, Ted O’Gorman, St Brendan’s Killarney, came home in 60th, with the school team finishing in 8th.

In Senior Boys, there was an 11th place finish for Oisin Murray, competing for Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai.

Next weekend sees two days of athletics from Athlone with the start of the Irish Life Health National Juvenile U-12 to U-19 Indoor championships.

Reminder that it is the last call to have your athlete transfers finalised before the county board meeting on March 21.