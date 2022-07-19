Gold for Killorglin at the National Rowing Championships in Cork

The winning Killorglin crew of Rhiannon O’Donoghue, Monika Dukarska, Lily Gallagher and Molly O'Sullivan pick up their award from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Cork last weekend

Killorglin Rowing Club took gold in the Women’s Senior Quadruple Scull at the National Rowing Championships held at the National Rowing Centre in Cork last weekend.

The crew of Rhiannon O’Donoghue, Monika Dukarska, Lily Gallagher and Molly Sullivan dominated the race from the start, with only the University of Limerick crew, chasing the Killorglin crew for the first part of the race, finishing seven seconds behind.

The UCC, Lee and Fermoy composite crews were over 20 seconds behind.

Other notable results for the weekend were Rhiannon O’Donoghue placing second in the Womens Intermediate Single Sculls, Molly Sullivan racing the Women’s Club and placing third, and the Shandon-Killorglin composite Women’s Eight, finishing fourth in their race. Kieran McHugh, Aoibhe Horan and Gabi Jakelyte also all gave fine performances over the weekend.

Michael Fleming Jnr did a lot of work to prepare the crews for the competition. The club will now start the offshore rowing seasons, with the National Championship scheduled for September.