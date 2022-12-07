Glenbeigh Falcons girls worked hard by Ballybunion Wildcats before securing Division 2 win

U-14 Girls Division 2

Glenbeigh Falcons 59

Ballybunion Wildcats 46

Glenbeigh Falcons made a bright opening in their first home game as but were quick off the blocks draining three early baskets from Erin Moroney, Caitlin McKenna and Clodagh Griffin. The home side continued to lead during the opening two quarters but Wildcats’ Grace O’Sullivan was putting up some staunch resistance, as she continued to score some superb baskets from inside the paint. She was also driving to the basket and forcing the Falcons to foul which meant the home side were in foul trouble far too early.

Falcons held a narrow lead and then a rare but not the a first time when a Falcons player scored a nice basket but she had forgotten they had changed ends so it was an extra two points for Wildcats scored by an opponent.

In the third quarter, Falcons upped the tempo and had some excellent scores from all five players. While it looked like it was all over, Wildcats to their credit never gave up and kept getting scores and they pushed Glenbeigh Falcons right to the end of the quarter.

But once Wildcats got into serious foul trouble in the final quarter there was no way back for the visitors as Falcons pulled away with some excellent baskets to run out comfortable winners.

Top scorers for Falcons: Sophie Baggett, Clodagh Griffin and Katelyn O’Connor

U-18 Girls

Rathmore Ravens 34

KCYMS 30

This was the second time the two sides met in the last fortnight after playing each other in the plate in Killorglin. Rebecca O’Sullivan hit the first basket for the Rathmore side and Nicole Cronin added three baskets to see Rathmore lead 9-5 at the end of the opening quarter. However, KCYMS fought back in the second quarter and led by one point at half time.

The teams went toe to toe in the third quarter with baskets from Laura O’Leary and Grace Murphy. Sarah Mahoney hit three shots in a row from the top of the key which put Rathmore a point ahead. Sarah Cronin and Laura Phelan played superb defence to keep the opposition at bay down the stretch and allowed Rathmore to hang on and claim a four point win.



U-15 Girls Cup



St Anne’s 47

TK Cougars 41



The first round of Cup competition proved to be a very entertaining match when St Anne's welcomed TK Cougars to Farranfore on Sunday. St Anne’s started well in the first quarter with a 12-8 score line. At half time St Anne’s were leading 27-22. Cougars never gave up and we’re trading baskets in the third quarter with St Anne’s. However St Anne’s proved a little too strong for Cougars on the day and came away with a win.

Fundamentals Development Clinic



There was a good turnout at the under-12 Girls and Boys Development Clinics held in Colaiste na Sceilge. Thanks to coach, Ignas Sijanas, who is involved with the Southwest Development and is a coach with the U-17 national academy boys. He has coached in Europe and also in Ireland (National League and Super League).Thanks also to Ger Collins, KABB Development Officer,for organising the clinics and well done to all the participants who took part.

Kerry U-17 Boys panel cut to 27

Following on from trials over the past number of weeks, the panel has been reduced to 27 from 38. There will be further reductions in the coming weeks. If you haven’t made it this year doesn’t be disappointed. You have all done your clubs and families proud. Best of luck for the future ahead!

U-17 Kerry panel: James Twomey, Shane Daly, Denis O'Brien, Adam Whitty, John Hughes (all Rathmore), Fionnan Ryan, Joshua Osaya, Johnny Dawson, Jamie Burke, Sean Heaslip (all Magic), Christopher Devane, Eoghan Shire, Larry Nolan (all St Mary’s), David Lucid, Paddy Lucid, Braden Pierce (all St Brendans), Owen O’Connor, Daithi O’Shea (both St Annes), Mikey Kelly, Mike Galvin (both St Joseph's), Darragh Duffy, Ryan O'Connor (both Glenbeigh), Kieran Moran (Tralee Tigers), Evan Cox (TK Cougars), Cian Ford (St Paul’s), Edgar Muftaliev (Dingle), Conor Buckley (KCYMS)











