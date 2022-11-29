Gentle Houdini wins A6 525 sweepstake final for Tralee owner Esther Keane

Friday’s programme at Tralee Track was headed up by the final of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €750) and victory belonged to Gentle Houdini, owned by Mrs Esther Keane of Ballinorig, Tralee.

This June ’20 son of Eden The Kid and Ballyfidora Brae might have been beaten at the semi-final stage when 4/5 favourite and he might have eased from 6/4 to 7/4 in the final, but there was to be no crowding for him this time and he emerged as a pretty clear-cut winner.

The best starts were achieved by Send It Pat (trap 4) and Baltovin August (trap 6) and the latter, a 12/1 outsider in the betting, showed narrowly in front of Gentle Houdini (trap 2) off the second bend.

However, Gentle Houdini ran the back straight to such effect that he could be called the winner rounding the third bend and, sure enough, he was able to hit the finishing line two and a half lengths ahead of Send It Pat in 29.21, with half a length back to Clounamon Luna.

The 6/4 favourite, Feora Pete, enjoyed no luck in running from trap 1 and finished fourth, half a length behind Clounamon Luna.

Fastest winner over the standard trip on the night was Millridge Allie, owned by the winning machine that is Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet. O’Mahony himself was attending to more important business at Shelbourne Park, where he brilliantly won the final of the €3,500-to-the-winner Gold Collar A1 550 Sweepstake with Millridge Dolly, but he will have liked what he saw when he viewed the Tralee replay of Millridge’s Allie’s victory.

She, like Millridge Dolly, was taking on A1 opposition and, at the very generous odds of 7/2, she turned the race into something of a procession, flying out of trap 4 and subsequently dominating to the extent that she had four and a half lengths to spare at the line from One Days Story in 28.60.

Two other winners were close enough to the time of Millridge Allie and they were the Jack Kennelly-trained Una Maachina, on 28.70 in the fifth race (A1 525), and Samba Bailey, on 28.74 in the ninth race (A2 525).

Una Maachina, which was 2/1 joint favourite, might have won by only a length from another Donal O’Mahony runner, Millridge Maya, but she totally outpaced everything for most of the trip after getting an even better start from trap 4 than Millridge Allie.

In the case of Samba Bailey, which is owned by Michael Cahill, of Rathmore, this lady was slated from 6/4 to even-money and, after getting the start that was required from trap 1, she drove home three lengths ahead of Jeepers Jimmy to land the gamble with the minimum of fuss.

Other winners were Millroad Dash, 29.34; Send It Flying, 29.60; Feora Rocket, 17.91; Coom Ruadh, 29.29; Devon Diamond, 29.14; Emmerdale Noelle, 29.07.