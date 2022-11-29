Kerry

Gentle Houdini wins A6 525 sweepstake final for Tralee owner Esther Keane

John Barry

Friday’s programme at Tralee Track was headed up by the final of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €750) and victory belonged to Gentle Houdini, owned by Mrs Esther Keane of Ballinorig, Tralee.

This June ’20 son of Eden The Kid and Ballyfidora Brae might have been beaten at the semi-final stage when 4/5 favourite and he might have eased from 6/4 to 7/4 in the final, but there was to be no crowding for him this time and he emerged as a pretty clear-cut winner.

