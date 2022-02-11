Garvey's Tralee Warriors play Ballincollig twice in defining Super League weekend

Garvey's Tralee Warriors take on Ballincollig, home and away, in what could be a defining weekend in the destination of the Men's Super League title

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s 11-game unbeaten run in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League will be severely tested by back-to-back games against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors this weekend.

They weekend – which could be the defining one with regard to the final standings of the Southern Conference – begins on Saturday (5pm tip-off) in the Tralee Sports Centre on Saturday, with the Cork side heading to the venue of their only defeat this season – a 74-66 National Cup first round elimination in October. It is followed by a home game on Sunday in Ballincollig Community School at 3pm.

Ballincollig have a maximum 33 points from 11 games, while Warriors Tralee are second in the Southern Conferance on 12 points from the 7-4 record. C&S Neptune (10 games played) and NUIG Maree (11 games played) are further back on 15 points each.

Head coach for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors John Dowling is anticipating a couple of great contests. “We’re excited to go against the only undefeated team in the league this year. They’re playing at a really high level and Andre is a tough match-up to handle. We believe if we can play our brand of basketball, it will give us an opportunity to be successful this weekend,” Dowling said.

In the other camp, Ballincollig are enthusiastic about the double weekend according to head coach Kieran O’Sullivan. “There is genuine excitement for the players playing back-to-back games this weekend against the cup champions. We come into the game in very good form and Saturday night will be a huge test against a very experienced team. All our intentions are getting preparations right for the away game and we know we will have good support down in the sports complex.”

Meanwhile, Team 360 Financial Killorglin will be looking to stop the rot on a bad run of results when they welcome NUIG Maree to the Killorglin Sports Complex on Saturday for their 7.15p matchup. It has been a tough season so far for Team 360 Financial Killorglin, having only picked up three wins so far this season, but their head coach Declan Wall wants to finish out the season strong.

“Been a tough few weeks for us and we have probably dropped out in the race for a play-off come the end of the season, so our aim now is to try and do as best we can to finish the last four games as good as we can and try and pick up a few wins that the club and supporters deserve,” Wall said.

"Maree at home is always a close game over the last few seasons and this year with them adding five imports has put them in the playoff spots we will have to be at our best to try and get a result. Down a few bodies this week again but we will prepare as best we can to see if we can get a result in front of our home fans.”

Charlie Crowley, head coach for NUIG Maree, wants to bounce back from last week’s defeat this weekend. “Any away trip is tough but heading to Killorglin is up there with the toughest. They’ve got a great home crowd and it’s a factor that we’ll have to deal with. We lost again last weekend to Neptune so we’ll be looking for the lads to show some type of response to that. Whenever we play as a team on both ends of the floor, that’s when we are a good team.”

In the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host WIT Waterford Wildcats this weekend, with the Castleisland club looking to bounce back from their 85-62 defeat on Wednesday evening against Singleton SuperValu Brunell.

Speaking about their upcoming game Liam Culloty, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s head coach, said: “On Saturday, going up against Waterford, who are probably the in-form team in the league, we will be hoping that a big home crowd can get behind us and spur us on. They have been incredible since restrictions were lifted so we are hoping for more of the same. We will be focusing on our own performance and trying to maximise that over the coming games.”

After their weekend game in Castleisland, the Wildcats face The Address UCC Glanmire next Wednesday, and head coach Tommy O’Mahony – from Cordal – outlined the task at hand for his side over coming days.

“We face a very tough trip to Castleisland on Saturday; they have proven to be a handful for every team they face. They have shown in previous performances that they can beat anyone in this league. We expect a tough game, and we will have to be at our best if we are to be in with a chance of winning.

"On Wednesday we face Cup champions Glanmire, and as their record shows they are a formidable outfit, with numerous players that can hurt you at any time. Going to Glanmire is always hard but going up against a team who hasn’t lost a game since October is another dimension. We recognise the challenge ahead of us and we are eagerly looking forward to the game.”

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1, Portlaoise Panthers visit Killarney Cougars on Friday, with tip-off at 8.15pm in Presentation Gym Killarney. UCC Demons play Scott’s Lakers Killarney at home in the Mardyke Arena on Sunday at 3pm.

FIXTURES

Friday, February 11

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1

Killarney Cougars v Portlaoise Panthers in Presentation Gym Killarney, 20.15

Saturday, February 12

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in Tralee Sports Complex, 17.00

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v NUIG Maree in Killorglin Sports Complex, 19.15

MissQuote.ie Super League

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v WIT Waterford Wildcats in Castleisland CC, 19.00

Sunday, February 13

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Ballincollig Community School, 15.00

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1

UCC Demons v Scott’s Lakers Killarney in Mardyke Arena, 15.15