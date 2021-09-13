Galway and Ballinrobe wins for Listowel’s Brouder

Gavin Brouder is making the best of his opportunities in the National Hunt sphere this term and he teamed up with James Nash-trained Hammersmith, who finally delivered on much of the promise he had been showing at home to shed his maiden status over obstacles in bagging the two-mile Kenny Developments Maiden Hurdle in Galway on Monday. The five-year-old was sent about his business from flag fall and never heard another rival, drawing clear to win by a cosy 11 lengths.

The Listowel pilot, who brothers Kevin and Gearoid are also jockeys, was at it again in Ballinrobe on Friday, giving Oskar High a very well-judged ride from the front to score in the Burkes Clonbur Handicap Hurdle of 2m 5f by four and a quarter lengths, staying on well in the run-in having been challenged three-out.