Gael Linn joy and disappointment for Kerry handballers

Clodagh Quirke and Aidan Sheehan from Glenbeigh represented Kerry at the Gael Linn Handball Finals. Photo by Con Dennehy

Juvenile handball in Kerry is riding on the crest of a wave following some highly impressive performances in recent weeks at club and schools level. Another spirited display of handball was showcased at the weekend when Kerry was represented by Glenbeigh Handball Club at the popular Gael Linn finals, a prestigious Nation wide competition.

The Munster finals took place in Liscarroll where Kerry was represented by Aidan Sheehan and recent Munster victor Clodagh Quirke. In a fast paced opening competition the Kerry duo accounted for the Cork champions, Liscarroll, in the opening Singles and Doubles games.

“This was Kerry handball at its best. Clodagh won her game on a 19-1 scoreline. Aidan continued the game and led 29-9 before both took to the court in the Doubles match to record a memorable victory, 32-12,” said their coach, John Joe Quirke.

Following their exploits in the opening games, the Mid Kerry duo were narrowly defeated by Clare and Tipperary.

In a pulsating final round, and a chance of overall victory, Glenbeigh played Cork neighbours Ballydesmond in a game that highlighted all the skills and tactics of modern day handball.

“One of the rising stars of Irish handball, Amy Brosnan, teamed up with Bobby Vaughan with Amy getting the better of Clodagh to win 26-13. A brave effort from Aidan saw him close the scores. However in the Doubles final Ballydesmond sealed overall victory scoring 32 with Kerry on 21. Kerry did however manage 4th overall which was a super performance on the day.”