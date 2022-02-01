Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Friendships renewed and memories shared as Kerry Motor Club celebrates 50 years of motoring

PJ Dowd, left, of the Kerry Motor Club with the Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Bertie Darrington, Dave Leahy, Tom O'Brien, Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney, Gerry Clifford, Denis Lawlor, with in the front, Lionel Darrington and Sean Kelliher, in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
The Costello family from Ballybunion/Tarbert, Jason, Mossie, Meghan and Joe at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Sara Leahy, Cheintina Feely, Michelle Walsh, Noreen Walsh, Kerrie O'Shea and Emma O'Shea at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Jonathan O'Shea, Senan Raggett, Sean Hegarty, Kevin Walsh, JP Brick and Mike Marshall at the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

PJ Dowd, left, of the Kerry Motor Club with the Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

PJ Dowd, left, of the Kerry Motor Club with the Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Bertie Darrington, Dave Leahy, Tom O'Brien, Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney, Gerry Clifford, Denis Lawlor, with in the front, Lionel Darrington and Sean Kelliher, in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Bertie Darrington, Dave Leahy, Tom O'Brien, Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney, Gerry Clifford, Denis Lawlor, with in the front, Lionel Darrington and Sean Kelliher, in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Costello family from Ballybunion/Tarbert, Jason, Mossie, Meghan and Joe at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Costello family from Ballybunion/Tarbert, Jason, Mossie, Meghan and Joe at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Sara Leahy, Cheintina Feely, Michelle Walsh, Noreen Walsh, Kerrie O'Shea and Emma O'Shea at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Sara Leahy, Cheintina Feely, Michelle Walsh, Noreen Walsh, Kerrie O'Shea and Emma O'Shea at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Jonathan O'Shea, Senan Raggett, Sean Hegarty, Kevin Walsh, JP Brick and Mike Marshall at the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Jonathan O'Shea, Senan Raggett, Sean Hegarty, Kevin Walsh, JP Brick and Mike Marshall at the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

/

PJ Dowd, left, of the Kerry Motor Club with the Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney at an event in the Rose Hotel to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Kerry Motor Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Sean Moriarty

Kerry Motor celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday night as club members, past and present, met to celebrate this significant milestone.

The club was founded on, Monday, January 31, 1972, when several motorsport enthusiasts gathered at the home of Arthur Caball in Tralee.

Privacy