Fourth place finish for Ardfert’s Stephen Walsh at Mondello historics

Road Racer Stephen Walsh’s ambitions to contest two different events at two different venues were dealt a cruel blow by the weather of all things.

The Ardfert man is contesting the Irish Road Racing National Championship on his Classic Honda RD350 and hoped to contest last Saturday’s Munster 100, which takes place in Glanmire in County Cork.

However, with the high temperatures experienced all over the country last week, the tar on the Glanmire track started to melt.

With both the safety of the riders and a potential massive road restoration bill from the local council, the organisers, the Cork Motorcycle Racing and Vintage Club were forced to pull the plug on the event two days before it was due to take place.

This allowed Walsh to contest the full programme at The Historic Festival -Irelands’ only historic motor racing meeting and it celebrates Vintage, Classic, Racing Cars and Motorcycles from the glamour of the 1930 20s through to the swinging 1960s – at Mondello Park.

He recorded three top-four finishes over the course of his three races over the weekend

Walsh was fourth in his opening race, third in race two and fourth again in the third and final race to aggregate fourth overall at the end of the weekend.

“It was a great event, I will defiantly go back again next year,” he said. “There was a lot of English lad over two and a big cohort of classic bike racers.”

His final meeting of the season will be the Mid-Antrim Road Races in early September.