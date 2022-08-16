Kerry

Fourth place finish for Ardfert’s Stephen Walsh at Mondello historics

Kerry road racer’s bid to race in two different events at two different venues on same day derailed by weather

Ardfert's Stephen Walsh in action in Mondello Park last weekend Photo by Mark Kirkpatrick Expand

Ardfert's Stephen Walsh in action in Mondello Park last weekend Photo by Mark Kirkpatrick

Seán Moriarty

Road Racer Stephen Walsh’s ambitions to contest two different events at two different venues were dealt a cruel blow by the weather of all things.

The Ardfert man is contesting the Irish Road Racing National Championship on his Classic Honda RD350 and hoped to contest last Saturday’s Munster 100, which takes place in Glanmire in County Cork.

