Four wins on the bounce keep Tralee Warriors quarter-final dream alive

MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 15

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 84

EJ Sligo All-Stars 67

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors secured their fourth win in a row on Saturday night as they comfortably accounted for EJ Sligo All-Stars at the Tralee Sport Complex. The Warriors led at the end of all four quarters and after dominating the opening half against the Sligo side on their first visit to Tralee and eased their way to another important win ahead of two more home games against Moycullen next Saturday and Killester the week after.

The Warriors took the initiative from the very start and opened with three three-point scores in a row from Daniel Jokubaitis with two and Dre Jackson and by the time Eoin Quigley and Matija Jokic chipped in with a score apiece the lead was out to 13-5 forcing Sligo coach Shane O’Meara to call an early timeout.

The brief pause did nothing to stem the Warriors onslaught and when Quigley added a double and Jokubaitis hit his third major of the quarter the gap was out to 22-5. Tom Child, Jamie Hayes and Sean Snee added some respectability to the scoreline but a Fergal O’Sullivan three and a floated effort from Rich Dunham saw the hosts lead 27-12 at the end of the first.

Jokic and Dunham were on the mark for Warriors early in the second but Sligo began to find their range and when Christian William, Cam King, Hayes and Snee added the sizable lead was cut to 31-23. Jokic continued to torment the Sligo defence and after adding a double Dre Jackson lit up to add four scores either side of a Jokubaitis alley-oop courtesy of Quigley and despite back to back threes from Oisin O’Reilly took a commanding 46-31 lead to the long break.

The Warriors maintained their half-time advantage in the third despite Williams and King hitting an early double each, Jokic, Jackson and Donaghy countered the scores at the other end. Jokubaitis and Donaghy added to restore the Warriors half-time advantage but scores from inside and out from Tom Child and another from Hayes kept Sligo just about in touch. However with the visitors in foul trouble Jokic and O’Sullivan took their chances from the line either side of another Jokubaitis effort from inside and the Warriors took an unassailable 20 point lead into the final quarter.

Matija Jokic took flight in the fourth quarter and four quality scores in a row capped his MVP performance. However Sligo to the credit chipped away at the Warriors advantage through Snee, Hayes, O’Reilly and Williams and had the lead down to 73-61 midway through the quarter.

Dre Jackson stepped and slalomed his way to a hat trick of scores late on but the biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Aaron Fleming who hit a cracking three in the final minute that has the Warriors fans on their feet as it sealed a comfortable 84-67 win that keeps the Warriors Super League flame alight for another week at least.

Top scorers

Garveys Tralee Warriors: Matija Jokic 22, Dre Jackson 21, Daniel Jokubaitis 19

EJ Sligo All-Stars: Christian Williams 16, Cam King 12, Jamie Hayes 12, Tom Child 10

Next up for the Warriors is another home fixture against Moycullen as they seek to keep the pressure on EnergyWise Ireland Neptune and Emporium Cork Basketball for the fourth play-off place and a chance to contest a Super League quarter final. Action at Tralee Sports Complex next Saturday at 7.30pm.