Four winners at three meetings for Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy continued his successful partnership with trainer Gordon Elliott with the Dingle jockey having four winners at three meetings in the last week

Jack Kennedy visited the winners’ enclosure four times in the last week, with wins at Sligo, Kilbeggan and Roscommon, including a double at Roscommon at the start of the week.

The Dingle jockey was aboard the Gordon Elliott trained 100/30 chance Daisy Dufresne that won the maiden hurdle for older horses when getting the better of the Norman Lee-trained Ladiam by a head. The winner is owned and bred by Gillian Browne. Kennedy and Elliott were denied further success as Hophornbeam lost out by half a length to the Ciaran Murphy-trained Innisfree Beauty in the mares’ novice handicap hurdle.

On Friday evening the pair combined again as Hurricane Georgie ran away with the Axa Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Chase at Kilbeggan. Coming from off the pace, the 8/1 chance led before the final fence and skipped clear to win by an easy 13 lengths from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Popong in the colours of Pioneer Racing.

Coming off the back of winners at Bellewstown and Tramore the previous weekend, Kennedy and Elliott shared a double at Roscommon on Monday. They landed the rated novice hurdle with 5/6 favourite Salvador Ziggy which readily accounted for the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Dovlator for owners William and Aisling Hurley.

The 15/8 chance Amir Kabir completed the double when winning the maiden hurdle from the Peter Fahey-trained 6/4 favourite Hisnameis Mrdevitt. Two and a quarter lengths was the winning distance under the in form Kerry rider.

Meanwhile, Listowel jockey Gearoid Brouder also had a winner at Kilbeggan on Friday. Outsiders dominated the earlier maiden hurdle with the Mary Ellen Doyle-trained Whatdoyawanttoknow landing the spoils under Brouder. A 66/1 chance in the colours of James Doyle, the five-year-old led before the final flight and raced clear under Brouder to score by an easy 10 lengths from Denis Hogan’s Lonesome Day, a 50/1 shot, with 22/1 chance Light Fury taking the third spot.