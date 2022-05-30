Kerry

Four-timer for trainer James O'Regan with Russmur Fantasy going best in A2 525 Sweepstake semi-finals

James O'Regan trained Russmur Pat had a fastest-of-the-night run of 28.20 in the concluding open 525 for Rathmore owner Jeremiah Murphy

James O'Regan trained Russmur Pat had a fastest-of-the-night run of 28.20 in the concluding open 525 for Rathmore owner Jeremiah Murphy

John Barry

Castleisland trainer James O’Regan is on one hell of a run at the moment and a great four-timer by him at the Oakview venue on Friday night included victory with Russmur Fantasy in the first semi-final of the featured Solar Beo A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,300), as well as a brilliant fastest-of-the-night run of 28.20 by Russmur Pat in the concluding open 525.

The two Russmurs in question are owned by Jeremiah Murphy, of Shinnagh, Rathmore, and Russmur Fantasy looks sure to be installed favourite in the final of the Solar Beo sweepstake this Friday night. That’s because he clocked 28.58 (.10 fast) in coming from behind in the first semi-final to beat Thomas Regan’s Baltovin Spider and, very importantly, that time was 14 spots faster than the 28.72 recorded in the second semi-final by the Brendan Maunsell-trained Bulletfromagun.

