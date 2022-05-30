Four-timer for trainer James O’Regan with Russmur Fantasy going best in A2 525 Sweepstake semi-finals

Castleisland trainer James O’Regan is on one hell of a run at the moment and a great four-timer by him at the Oakview venue on Friday night included victory with Russmur Fantasy in the first semi-final of the featured Solar Beo A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,300), as well as a brilliant fastest-of-the-night run of 28.20 by Russmur Pat in the concluding open 525.

The two Russmurs in question are owned by Jeremiah Murphy, of Shinnagh, Rathmore, and Russmur Fantasy looks sure to be installed favourite in the final of the Solar Beo sweepstake this Friday night. That’s because he clocked 28.58 (.10 fast) in coming from behind in the first semi-final to beat Thomas Regan’s Baltovin Spider and, very importantly, that time was 14 spots faster than the 28.72 recorded in the second semi-final by the Brendan Maunsell-trained Bulletfromagun.

Moreover, Russmur Fantasy, which was wearing the red sheet, will have another trap 1 draw in the final, which was actually guaranteed because all the other finalists are either middle or wide seeds (four of the latter, in fact).

Very much to the credit of Baltovin Spider, he put it up to Russmur Fantasy and all the others in a big way in the first semi-final after displaying hugely impressive early pace from trap. Indeed, he was three lengths ahead of Russmur Fantasy, Sporting Vivi and Prime Contender rounding the third bend, with the latter three closely grouped together.

Russmur Fantasy held the rails position behind Baltovin Spider and fair play to him for being able to produce a challenge which enabled him to win the most exciting of finishes by half a length from Baltovin Spider, with Jerry Griffin’s Sporting Vivi, which shared favouritism at 6/4 with Russmur Fantasy, just a short head behind Baltovin Spider.

Fair play, too, to Bulletfromagun on winning a thrilling second semi-final after an average enough start by him from trap 5. Early pace is very much a forte by him and that early pace was pronounced enough to enable him to lead off the opening bend from a reserve, Headleys Bolger, Dromabbey Flyer and Hadtobe Rich.

Most eyes were probably on Dromabbey Flyer because she was the 1/2 favourite, but she didn’t pick up that well on the back straight and it was between Bulletfromagun (4/1) and Hadtobe Rich (6/1) on the run to the line, with Bulletfromagun prevailing by just a short head. Dromabbey Flyer did, however, finish strongly enough to claim the third qualifying spot a length behind Hadtobe Rich and she is not without a big chance in Friday’s final. An absentee in this semi-final was Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run, which had been so impressive in recording 28.45 in the opening round.

There is, for sure, plenty of early pace in the final field and Russmur Fantasy will definitely have to produce another five-star performance to emerge victorious, but James O’Regan is wielding a magic wand at the moment and the May ’20 son of Kinloch Brae and Cabra Ash is given the vote to win again from trap 1. The draw is (trap order): Russmur Fantasy, Hadtobe Rich (M), Bulletfromagun (W), Sporting Vivi (W), Dromabbey Flyer (W), Baltovin Spider (W).

James O’Regan, by the way, initiated his four-timer with One Days Story, which won over the 325yds trip in 17.79, and Russmur Fantasy and Sweet Talker (28.66) then clicked for him before Russmur Pat set the seal on everything with his wonderful run of 28.20 in the last race.

Other winners: Sarges Mario, 17.86; Scarty Fernandes, 29.39; Bruny Island, 29.00; Rushpool Amy, 29.69; Baby Browne, 28.83 (all 525 races were .10 fast and the two 325 races were .05 fast).