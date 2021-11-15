Four Kerry runners go in Irish St Leger semi-finals next Saturday

LIAM Dowling’s challenge for the Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St Leger (winner, €30,000) at Limerick remains really strong facing into the semi-finals this Saturday night.

Dowling won the third quarter-final last Saturday with Ballymac Art, he ran up the fourth quarter-final with Ballymac Wild, and he qualified Ballymac Merlin in third place in the second quarter-final.

Another Kerry semi-finalist is Ballyard Taylor, owned by Michael Daly, of Tralee. This fellow finished in third place in the fourth quarter-final behind Russian Glory and Ballymac Wild.

It’s a really hot St Leger, with the Graham Holland-trained Part Blake looking the one to beat at this stage after clocking the fastest time of 29.24 for the 550yds trip ahead of Ballymac Merlin in the second quarter-final, but Kerry has provided a lot of St Leger winners over the years and one is well entitled to hope that we will see another one this year.

Ballymac Wild is actually going to face Part Blake in the first semi-final, while Ballymac Art, Ballymac Merlin and Ballyard Taylor are all together in the second semi-final. That’s a third of the remaining field and, surely, it will mean a serious Kerry challenge in Saturday week’s final. Hopefully so, anyway.

Part Blake is now outright favourite at 5/2, but Ballymac Wild is a very close second favourite at 13/5. Ballymac Merlin is 14/1, Ballymac Art is 16/1 and Ballyard Taylor is 50/1.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Boylesports Bingo, Part Blake, Ballymac Wild, Fast Fit Paddy, Priceless Jet (W), Allforthebest (W).

Second semi-final: Sweep The Yard, Ballymac Merlin, Deerjet Sydney, Russian Glory, Ballymac Art, Ballyard Taylor (W).

Liam Dowling also sent runners to Shelbourne Park last Saturday night for a very hot National Puppy Sweepkstake, but Ballymac Jet and Ballymac Whispa, who were both making their competitive bows, failed to qualify for the semi-finals this Saturday. Ballymac Fairone ran in the semi-final of an open 525 sweepstake and also finished unplaced.

Meanwhile, racing at Tralee last Saturday featured two semi-finals of an A6/ A7 525 sweepstake (winner, €900) and just two spots separated the two winners, with Discovery Quest winning the first semi-final in 29.25 for Chris O’Riordan and Josh Fogarty, of Rockchapel, Cork, and Ramona Impact winning the second semi-final in 29.27 for Patrick Ferris from Ballyduff.

Discovery Quest was very much an outsider at 4/1 with bookmaker, Patsy Browne, but he belied those odds in splendid fashion after cutting out the pace from trap 4. The even-money favourite, Belvedere Prince, closed ominously into the third bend and it was very tight between the pair at the line, but a short-head verdict rested with Discovery Quest, with a length back to Russmur Song.

In the second semi-final, Ramona Impact was short at 2/1 despite being without a win in 21 career starts, but Patsy Browne obviously felt that his turn might be due and he was so right. Patrick Ferris’s dog achieved the best of starts from trap 3 and he controlled matters up front all the way to the line for a one-length victory over 6/4 favourite, Megans Dream, with a length and a half back to Smearla Master.

It’s not easy to call the final this Saturday night, but it could well be that Ramona Impact, having finally made it into the winner’s enclosure, will deliver again from a favourable trap 1 draw. Discovery Quest, just outside him in trap 2, is a very obvious danger and Belvedere Prince and Megans Dream will also have their supporters, but Ramona Impact can make all in the red jacket.

The draw is (trap order): Ramona Impact, Megans Dream, Belvedere Prince, Russmur Song (M), Discovery Quest (M), Smearla Master (M).

The going was standard on the night and fastest over the standard trip, on 29.05 (A4 class), was Send It Rita, which Pat McMahon trains locally for his son, Vincent, while there was a run of 17.63 over 325yds (S2/ S3 class) by Millridge Heidi, owned by Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet.

Other winners: Crypto Crash, 17.91; Snake River, 29.11; Ahavoher Mohawk, 18.26; Shift Angel Eye, 29.86; Angel Choice, 18.15; Mileheight Matt, 29.22.