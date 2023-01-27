Form guide points to a Scott’s Lakers win over Cougars Saturday night’s Killarney derby

Killarney Cougars coach Patrick O'Regan talks to his players during a time-out in their game last weekend against Malahide. Killarney Cougars are currently bottom of Division One with no win and zero points from 12 games played. Scott's Lakers Killarney, meanwhile, have 15 points from 11 games played and currently sit in ninth position in the Division One league table

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scott’s Lakers v Killarney Cougars

Saturday, January 28

Killarney Sports Centre, 7.30pm

Three wins in the last four games has seen Scotts Lakers St Pauls build up a head of steam and they will be keen to keep that momentum going with the visit of local rivals Killarney Cougars.

A pre-Christmas win over Waterford Vikings and January wins over the Cougars and SETU Carlow has raised the spirits of Jarlath Lee side and with a February Tour of Ireland pending, another win will put enough fuel in the tank before they take to the road.

Early spring trips to Limerick, Dublin (twice) and Drogheda will require a full squad effort and recent victories have shown the benefits of having a full deck.

Last time out against SETU Carlow Aron Walker gave his best offensive display of the season, highlighted by his buzzer-beating winning basket and he will be looking to penetrate inside against the Cougars defence. Rui Saravia has also shown his dexterity under the basket and the Lakers will be looking to use that double threat a little more than they did in that last outing in the Presentation Gym.

Of course the talismanic Jack Ferguson was the star turn in that early January encounter, hitting 37 points including eight three pointers in a sensational shooting display. The form of Ronan Collins in the Carlow win was much more like his early season form, he hit 14 points and his ball handling at speed is a serious weapon.

Jamie O’Sullivan’s form in 2023 is closer to his true potential and he’s now adding a defensive soundness to his obvious attacking nous.

Paul Clarke has looked really sharp in recent weeks and his game intelligence is a huge buffer for the younger talents of Jack O’Sullivan, Mark Sheehan, Eoin Carroll, Jack O’Sullivan, Oisin Spring and Senan O’Leary. This sextet represents the future of National League basketball in the Club and the more time and experience they gain the better for them in the long run.

Having missed the Carlow victory, Marko Bencic will be looking to tap into his Cougars performance, he hit 14 points, and the returns of both Mark O’Shea and David Gleeson aren’t too far away.

The Cougars arrive at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre still in search of their maiden League win but they have shown at various stages that they have the tools to be ultra competitive. One need only go back 10 months to March 2022 and their last visit to the Centre. Trailing by seventeen points going into the last quarter an explosive patch saw them hit the front with four minutes on the clock before the home side steadied the ship to pull clear by seven, 66-59.

In the league meeting earlier this month they made a blistering start , leading going well into the second quarter before Jack Ferguson loaded his gun to help fire the Lakers to victory. So if they can replicate that form over the four quarters a tough Derby battle is in the offing.

Darren Townes, a double Super League winner, and Esebio Strijdhaftig will lead their charge while the wily Andrew Fitzgerald is coming off an impressive 19-point contribution last time out against Malahide. Jack Lynch, Nathan Cox and Tommy Bowler, all products of their Academy, are fine prospects, well capable of holding their own at this level.

Their coach Patrick O’Regan armed with a capable knowledge will no doubt be looking at ways they can sustain their efforts to trouble the Lakers defence. If they manage to do that, and given the nature of local rivalry, an intense battle could be in the offing.

So the Lakers, trying to nudge their way into play-off conversation, face the Cougars, hungry for a win over their town rivals, in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.