Flying start by Bockos Budsit lands a third Race of Champions title for Holland

Sponsor Denis Murphy and his daughter Fiadh present the winner's trophy to trainer Graham Holland and his son Timmy after Bockos Budsit won the Callaway Rambler @Stud Race of Champions Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included, from left, are Richie O'Regan, Tom O'Connor and KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

kerryman

John Barry

IT was like revisiting the good old days at Tralee Track on Friday night, such was the size of the crowd that turned up for the final of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud 550 Race of Champions, and while Susie Sapphire and Explosive Boy were the 2/1 joint favourites to claim the magnificent winner’s purse of €15,000, a quite superb victory belonged to Bockos Budsit, which ran from trap 5 and completed a terrific treble on the night for Tipperary trainer Graham Holland.

Yes, we did give the nod to Susie Sapphire last week in predicting the likely outcome, but we did say that, with his brilliant early pace, Bockos Budsit could be a very big player. As it turned out, he turned the race into a procession by decisively outpacing everything on the run to the opening bend, including the fastest starter, Skywalker Barry, and such was his subsequent dominance that he was able to hit the line four lengths ahead of Good Cody in 29.43 (.10 fast), with three-quarters of a length back to Good Cody’s kennel companion, Explosive Boy.

