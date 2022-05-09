Fleming needs extra nine holes to beat Hobbart and win County Strokeplay title

Kerry County Board Pitch & Putt Ireland officers, left, Christy O'Mahony (Competition Secretary) and, right, John McGrath (Chairman) with the winners from the Men's County Strokeplay Championships in Deerpark last Sunday, Damien Fleming (Deerpark, Senior winner), Ryan Allman (Listowel, Intermediate winner) and Sean O'Brien (Deerpark, Junior winner)

While it was always going to be a longer day with the introduction of 18-hole play-offs this year for the Kerry County Strokeplay events, not many would have predicted we would have needed an extra nine holes to decide the senior outcome in Deerpark last Sunday.

After both players finished with 23 under par for their 36 holes, Deerpark’s Damien Fleming and Tralee’s Alan Hobbart had to go out and play an extra nine holes to decide the title on Sunday afternoon. Both had been level after 36 holes on 15 under par but they matched each other again in the third round meaning they had to head to the first nine tee-boxes for a fourth time on the day.

Fleming eventually finished three shots better than Alan in the extra nine holes as it was his fifth Kerry Senior Strokeplay title in total, the third in four years. Tralee’s Jason O’Regan came third on 21 under par, just beating Castleisland’s Gavin Carroll on count-back for the prize.

The Intermediate grade saw a returning Ryan Allman from Listowel set a blistering pace after the first 36 holes in shooting 16 under par, the best 36 hole score of the day. He finished the grade as winner on 17 under par after holding off a late challenge from last year’s winner Tom O’Connor in the 18-hole play-off as he eventually finished with 11 under par. Third here was Danny O’Leary of Tralee on four under par.

Finally the Junior grade saw our County Board Treasurer Sean O’Brien win the competition for a second time at the Deerpark course with a score of 167, five over par as he was ahead of Newmarket’s Jimmy O’Sullivan and Kevin Scannell who finished on 173 and 177 respectively.

Meanwhile, last Friday’s Munster Schools event in Mallow saw Kerry schools feature prominently as St Brendans College Killarney’s A side won the competition for a third time overall for the school. Cillian Courtney, Robbie Harnett and Fintan Martin combined for a total of 342, two strokes better than their nearest challengers St Francis College Rochestown of Cork in winning the competition. It added to their previous victories in the competition back in 2008 and 2013 as they now go forward to the National Finals in Clonmel on Friday, May 20.

Also there on that day will be two other Kerry schools by virtue of a top 9 finish in the province. St Brendans B team of Ryan Neeson, Cathal Kelly and Ryan McCarthy finished seventh overall in the competition on 366 with St Michaels Listowel’s A team of Trevin Chute, Jack Enright and Kieran Feeley coming eighth on 369.

This Saturday is the first of three major events in Kerry this year as Tralee host the Munster Scotch Foursomes next Saturday morning. Eleven of the teams taking part are from Kerry as this is the first adult Munster competition Pitch & Putt Ireland are holding since 2019.

Meanwhile, this Sunday sees the Munster Strokeplay Qualifiers take place in Castleisland.