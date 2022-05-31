Fleming hit three holes-in-one but had to settle for joint-sixth at Munster Strokeplay Championship

There were no medals for the Kerry players at the Munster Strokeplay Championships in Bruff last weekend

While there were no medals for the Kerry players last weekend at the Munster Strokeplay Championships in Bruff, Limerick there were some credible performances across the three grades on Saturday and Sunday.

Defending Senior Men’s champion Damien Fleming hit three holes-in-one on Sunday but had to be content with a joint-sixth place finish overall with a score of 17 under par for 54 holes as he was six shots off the winning score posted by Cork’s Ray Murphy with 23 under. Listowel’s Chris Gibney also made the senior play-off last Sunday with eight under par, the same score he would go on to finish the tournament with.

In Saturday’s Intermediate event, Listowel’s Tom O’Connor was the only Kerry player to make the play-off before going on to finish 14th overall. Former Deerpark member and member of the Cill Na Mona club in Clare, Dermot Tuohy, would miss out on third place in the grade on count-back with a score of six under par. Finally in the Junior grade, Tralee’s Pa Byrne would finish seventh overall after 54 holes.

This weekend, meanwhile, sees the sport’s blue riband event, the National Matchplay Championships return to the June Bank Holiday weekend for the first time in three years at Douglas in Cork. It was a pretty interesting men’s draw from a Kerry perspective last Wednesday as there are no less than five matches of Kerry interest in the top quarter of the draw.

Defending champion Damien Fleming will face against Listowel's Jake Shine in an all Kerry affair in the opening match on Saturday as another Listowel player Killian O'Gorman is in match no.3 against Fermoy's John Cahill. Tralee's Eamon Sheehy plays Hillview's Stephen O'Reilly while Listowel's Tom O'Connor plays Majestic's David Daly. John McGrath completes the top quarter meanwhile against Castletown's Eamon Gibney.

Listowel's Ryan Allman is in the third quarter of the draw against Lucan's Chris Gallagher while in the next match Tralee's Darren Goodall will play Lakeside's Mick Fennell. Tralee's Jason O'Regan is in the bottom quarter of the draw meanwhile against McBride's Padraic Sarsfield.