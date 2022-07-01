Fives days of top class racing and entertainment as Killarney Races presents ‘JulyFest’

Killarney Races JulyFest takes place from Monday to Friday, July 11 to 15 inclusive. Horse-racing, live music, food, fashion and family fun offer a great day out for all at Killarney Races.

Killarney Racecourse is set to host JulyFest, an exciting five-day summer horse-racing festival from Monday to Friday, July 11 to 15 with great racing, socialising, entertainment and so much more at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse.

With seven races each day to look forward – including flat and jumps racing over the week –, the return of the Best Dressed Lady and Gent competition, and a wide range of ticket levels and hospitality packages on offer, JulyFest promises to be a bumper week of entertainment for the serious racing fan and the casual race goes alike.

“Killarney Races is a boutique festival. It encompasses a wonderful mix of summer horse racing blended with live entertainment on the lawn and indoors, a wide variety of delicious food and beverage offerings, family fun and fashion,” Festival chairman Gerard Coughlan said.

“The stunning backdrop we race against is without question one of the finest in the world and we’re just a stone’s throw away from the town centre where there will be lots of aprés racing fun and frolics also. The team here simply can’t wait to see crowds back this July, as it really is the people who attend that make this place come alive and a special thank you to our wonderful sponsors who have made all of this possible.

"Killarney Races is unique, things are a little more special and remarkable here than your typical day out so if you're new to racing come along, all visitors and regular race goers are so valued and most welcome to join us for a great day at Killarney Races.”

Monday evening will feature The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race worth €25,000. Tuesday evening will host Irish Examiner Handicap of €16,500 and The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap of €23,500, while Wednesday evening offers a competitive listed race in The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes of €47,500. On Thursday evening there is a switch of codes when the feature is The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle of €18,500. For all evening race meetings gates open at 3pm.

Finally, Friday is Dawn Milk Ladies Day with The Dawn Milk Run Handicap Hurdle worth €22,000 and the BoyleSports Handicap Chase (Grade B) of €45,000 the feature races. Gates open at 12 noon.

With lots of ticket levels and packages including food and beverage options to choose from, whether it is close to the action general admission tickets or silver service fine dining, there is something for everyone at Killarney Races.

Adult admission tickets will give you access to all you need for a great day at the races; the viewing stands, public bars and restaurants, the bookies ring and parade ring viewing areas as well as access to live entertainment before, during and after racing all from €20. OAPs and students enjoy a reduced rate admission from €15 per person with appropriate ID. Furthermore, all children under the age of 14 are free of charge to attend every race day at Killarney Races when accompanied by an adult.

Ideal for groups of friends and social clubs, the Punters Package looks like a winner, offering admission, race card, a drink and a bet. The punters package will get you suited and booted for a proper day out with all the gang at Killarney Races. While those with a more discerning palate might opt for the Panoramic Restaurant package which includes four-course dining, a reserved table for the day, table service for food, beverages, and betting as well as a private balcony with stunning views overlooking the entire racecourse.

After a two-year break, ladies and gents can finally dust off their finery and put their best foot forward as the Dawn Milk Ladies Day is back with a bang on Friday, July 15! This is when ladies and gents arrive in style for the chance to be crowned best dressed lady or gent and take home the covetable prizes of a trip for two to Paris and Milan. This year celebrity judges are TV presenter Anna Daly and Kerry’s Aidan O’Mahony who will be tasked with choosing the winner.

Music on the lawn and in the Jim Culloty Bar after racing each and every day throughout the festival will be provided by Tom Cats, SuperCéilí, Jason Fallon, Donal Lucey and Ciaran Wrynn.

Patrons are advised to come racing early, to nab the best seating areas and enjoy something to eat or drink before racing, gates open two hours before the first race each day. Killarney Racecourse is just a stroll from the town centre with ample on-site free car-parking also. Enhanced facilities are complemented by new hospitality partners and an atmosphere you’ll want to bottle and bring home with you. For further information or to book online visit www.killarneyraces.com.

Meanwhile, to mark your diary, AugustFest takes place from Thursday to Saturday, August 18 to 20 inclusive. A wonderful festival to mark the last hurrah of the busy summer season in the Kingdom. This is a great social occasion with top class racing where all the fun of a festival is guaranteed in abundance.

OctoberFest is a relatively new addition to the calendar at Killarney Races and offers patrons a more relaxed weekend festival experience on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.