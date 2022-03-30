Five of the six Juvenile Classic finalists win through the first round of Kirby Sweepstake

The second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth place finishers in the Juvenile Classic in Tralee all safely negotiated the opening round of the Kirby Sweepstake in Limerick

COULD one of the finalists in the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic at Tralee on March 11 wind up winning the pot of €80,000 in the Kirby Sweepstake which started in Limerick on Saturday night?

Yes, the brilliant winner, Wi Can Dream, was a notable absentee, but the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth (Droopys Edison, Lenson On Ice, Glengar Scholar, Ballymac Kurtis and Coolavanna Hoffa) all very safely negotiated the opening round, with Droopys Edison winning in 28.27 and Glengar Scholar in 28.24, while Da Bold Freddie, brought all the way from Northern Ireland to the Tralee classic, won in 28.48.

For good measure, the greyhound that won the Kirby Sweepstake qualifier in record time (28.03) on the supporting programme for the juvenile classic final, Ballinabola Ed, won in 28.23.

Between the lot of them, and others in contention at Limerick, they provide one hell of an advertisement for the Oakview venue.

*********

FROM Monday, April 25, a new standardised racing jacket will become mandatory at Irish tracks. It will carry the logo of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, which will benefit to the tune of €5 from the €20 it will cost for each jacket.

All along, the greyhound stadiums themselves provided the racing jackets, though some owners / trainers would bring their own. The new arrangement brings an end to that alternative and it will be good to see the new jackets with the IRGT logo in use.

*********

BECAUSE of the resurfacing of the track, there was no racing at Tralee last weekend. Racing resumed with the weekly SIS meeting on Tuesday of this week and we are going to see the start of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake this Friday night. The Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake starts on Friday, April 29, and it means exciting times ahead.

*********

BOUNARD Han, a litter sister to Bobsleigh Dream, which clocked an amazing 30.40 when breaking the 570yds record on the night of the juvenile classic final at Tralee, finished fourth in the final of the Cork Oaks (winner, €5,000) at Curraheen Park on Saturday night. The consolation prize for owner, Michael O’Sullivan, was €671.

*********

IT might be quite a bit away from us, in north Donegal, but it is good to see trials resuming at Lifford track, which has been closed since August of 2019. Presumably, they will be back racing there in a very short time.