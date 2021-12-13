Five Kerry signatories to letter expressing loss of confidence in IRFU

Former Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is joined by fellow former Kerry internationals Louise Galvin, Ruth O'Reilly and Siobhan Fleming in expressing their lack of confidence in the IRFU's leadership of the women's game in a letter to the Government signed by 56 prominent rugby players Photo by Harry Murphy / Sportsfile

Five former Ireland women’s rugby internationals from Kerry are amongst the 56 signatories to a letter to the Minster of Sport, Catherine Martin, and the Minster of State with special responsibility for sport, Jack Chambers, expressing no-confidence in the leadership of the IRFU for their handling of the women’s game.

The letter, seen by independent.ie, is signed by a who’s who of the women’s rugby over the past decade, including Six Nations and Grand Slam winners.

The first signatory on the list is former Irish captain Ciara Griffin, who retired from international rugby just last month.

The Ballymacelligott woman is joined on the list by Lixnaw’s Louise Galvin, Castleisland’s Sharon Lynch, Currow’s Siobhan Fleming and Tralee’s Ruth O’Reilly.

In the letter the group of 56 players say that they have “lost all trust and confidence in the IRFU and its leadership”.

The letter comes in the wake of Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The IRFU have commissioned a review of the qualification campaign. While the IRFU have said the report itself will not be made publicly available, it would share its findings. Another report into the domestic women’s game has also been commissioned.

The signatories strongly questioned whether the reports would lead to any meaningful change at the IRFU.

"Despite there being well-qualified independent leads running these, we have no faith that in the end that these will do anything significantly different to all those which have gone before and therefore the overarching objective of this letter is to ask for your help to intervene in these processes to make them genuinely transparent and meaningful,” the 56 have written.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon the IRFU says it “refutes the overall tenor of the document which questions the IRFU’s commitment to, and leadership of, the women’s game in Ireland.”

