Five Kerry runners progress to Irish St Leger quarter-finals

Heather Hartley, KGS Assistand Manager, presents the winner's trophy to owner Eric Prestage from Ventry, alongside Steve Carroll, after Coolboy Rusty won the RCETS Traceability App A4 Final at the Kingdom Stadium on Saturday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Much of the focus last Saturday night was on the second round heats of the Matchbook Irish St. Leger at Limerick. There was plenty of local interest with five Kerry owned runners progressing to the quarter-finals next Saturday evening.

Ballymac Wild and Ballymac Merlin provided Liam Dowling with a double on the night, and Ballymac Art also grabbed a qualifying slot.

Loher Ron recovered from a slow start to continue his run in the competition for Noel O’Leary, while Ballyard Taylor also qualified for Michael Daly.