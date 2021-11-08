Five Kerry runners progress to Irish St Leger quarter-finals

Premium
Eric Prestage owned Coolboy Rusty has career best run to win RCETS A4 Stakes final
Much of the focus last Saturday night was on the second round heats of the Matchbook Irish St. Leger at Limerick. There was plenty of local interest with five Kerry owned runners progressing to the quarter-finals next Saturday evening.
Ballymac Wild and Ballymac Merlin provided Liam Dowling with a double on the night, and Ballymac Art also grabbed a qualifying slot.
Loher Ron recovered from a slow start to continue his run in the competition for Noel O’Leary, while Ballyard Taylor also qualified for Michael Daly.
Unfortunately, there were a few hard luck stories to report also. Scarty Yank, who had posted the fastest clock in round 1, failed to produce his usual early dash and never really got involved. Also bowing out was Ballymac Belvult who has struggled to find form of late.
On the home front, the Eric Prestage owned Coolboy Rusty (Ballymac Best / Dysert Anna) produced a career best performance to win the RCETS A4 Stakes final. The winner didn’t make the quickest of starts from trap 1 but he produced a decent turn of early dash to be firmly in contention at the opening turn.
Indeed the race was pretty much decided at this juncture when early leader Clohur Alley moved right in at the bend from trap 6 and denied all behind racing room. Coolboy Rusty avoided the congestion to slip unscathed along the rail and found himself a couple of length clear of Clohur Alley passing the sprint boxes. Try as he might the latter fell further behind as the leader increased the tempo from halfway. Powering off the final bend, Coolboy Rusty finished proceedings 6 lengths clear of his rival in 28.91.
Tokenfire Danny (Droopys Sydney / Bobsleigh Jet) posted the fastest clock of the night when breaking his maiden in Race 3 against A3 company. The well supported even money favourite was making his fifth career start and while he enjoyed little fortune in running previously, he made his own luck this time round.
Quickly into stride from trap 3, he set the pace throughout and was 7 ½ lengths clear of Bellamac Dave when stopping the watch in 28.88. While the winner will now move up the grades, he appears a decent sort who is more than capable of continuing on an upward curve.
Also entering the winners enclosure on Saturday night were Glenduff Gracie 18.16, Send It Hanna 29.68, Belvedere Prince, Gorm Go Leor 29.47, Ahavoher Hannah 17.78, Upward Rocco 29.49, Meghans Dream 29.35 and Fermoyle Blake 29.06.