Five Kerry co-drivers will call the notes at Mayo Rally this weekend

Five Kerry co-drivers will tackle Sunday’s Mayo Rally, which counts as the opening rounds of the National, Border and West Coast rally championships. However, Kerry drivers are thin on the ground compared to their note calling colleagues.

Fresh from their fourth overall on the recent Kirkistown Rally in Down, Ger Conway will re-unite with Monaghan’s Stephen Wright, in a Ford Fiesta R5. They are seeded at five for the Claremorris-based rally.

Starting one place behind is a new partnership for a Kerry co-driver. Noel O’Sullivan, the runner-up in last year’s British Rally Championship, will partner with Darren Gass. It will be the Muckross man’s first rally in Ireland since February 2019, having spent recent years contesting World and British championship events. Armagh man, Gass, will use a Citroen C3 Rally 2 on Sunday and, for now, it is a one-off partnership for the pair.

Alan Nesbitt, brother of former Irish Tarmac Rally Champion Andrew, makes a welcome return to the stages and he will be partnered by Elaine Ní She who is enjoying a busy start to the season so far. This is the West Kerry Gaeltacht woman’s third rally this season – so far three events have run in the Republic of Ireland.

Ger Somers is on co-driving duty for Raymond Spence from Down in a Ford Escort Mk2. Their last rally together was last year’s Donegal Harvest. A broken driveshaft ended that run after four stages.

Rathmore school-teacher Declan Casey will compete alongside Tyrone’s Andrew Gillespie in a class 13 Ford Escort. Casey is another busy local co-driver and, as well as his Irish commitments, he is planning a return to the Welsh Historic Rally Championship too.

Dublin-based Currow man John McCarthy has already contested the Galway International Rally with Peter Wilson. The Kells-based Wilson will drive another Fiesta R5 in the Mayo Rally.

Lispole’s Alan O’Sullivan is on the reserve list but he will not start the event. A driveshaft problem during the recent ill-fated Killarney Forestry Rally and a busy work schedule means he does not have the time to repair the car.

Maynooth’s Paul Barrett, of National Championship sponsors, Triton Showers, starts at 21 in another Ford Fiesta. He has family links to Ballyduff in the north of the county.

Breen and Nagle forced to retire in Sweden

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team crew of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle had a rally to forget after collisions with two unforgiving Swedish snowbanks on Friday all but ended their hopes.

They re-joined on Saturday under SuperRally rules only for the emergency cut-off switch in their Ford Puma Rally1 to fail late in the day which forced a second retirement.

The team salvaged one World Championship point on Sunday’s Wolf Power Stage but dropped from fourth to seventh in the championship standings. The fastest time on the event’s 12th stage was a highlight in an otherwise forgettable weekend for the crew.

“A relatively disappointing weekend for us in Sweden, after the great result in Monte we were looking to build on it again and get some more good points for the championship. Unfortunately, the error we made on Friday put out any hopes of getting a good result, but nonetheless, we improved as the weekend went on; we had a stage win on Saturday which is great, our first stage win in the team,” said Breen.

Sports Capital Grant funding for Kerry Motor Club

Kerry Motor Club received some very welcome news earlier this month when the allocations for the Sports Capital Grant were announced. The club will receive €2,592 for the purchase of crowd control barriers. It is one of 83 Kerry clubs and sports organisations set to receive a total of €5,500,857 in funding under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).