Five Kerry co-drivers will call the notes at Mayo Rally this weekend

Sean Moriarty

Five Kerry co-drivers will tackle Sunday’s Mayo Rally, which counts as the opening rounds of the National, Border and West Coast rally championships. However, Kerry drivers are thin on the ground compared to their note calling colleagues.

Fresh from their fourth overall on the recent Kirkistown Rally in Down, Ger Conway will re-unite with Monaghan’s Stephen Wright, in a Ford Fiesta R5. They are seeded at five for the Claremorris-based rally.

