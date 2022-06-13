First win over fences for Dingle conditional jockey Ben Kennedy

Dingle conditional jockey Ben Kennedy rode his first winner over fences when partnering the Paul Flynn-trained Na Cath Tobac to take the two-mile three-furlong handicap chase at Downpatrick on Saturday. The strong 5/4 favourite had loads in hand as he beat the Tom Gibney-trained Magic Piper by five and a half lengths, adding to last month’s success in a beginners’ chase at the same track.

“Ben gave him a great ride. It’s his first winner over fences but he hasn’t had too many rides over them,” Flynn said of the Dingle jockey. “He came down to school and to ride out and I thought he rode well. He has ridden plenty on the flat and rides out for Brendan Duke on the Curragh.”

Meanwhile, Gearoid Brouder was a Downpatrick winner on Sunday afternoon as I Don’t Get It landed his first success in the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle. Trained in Down by Neill McCluskey, the 4/1 chance made all the running under the Listowel jockey to win by five and a half-lengths from the Aidan Howard-trained 11/4 favourite Thefaithfulindian, the eight-year-old’s breakthrough win on his 42nd start.