Fifthavenu Bell steals the show for Edward Nolan

THERE might have been an A2 525 sweepstake final heading up the programme and doubles might have been recorded by Tipperary trainer, Owen McKenna, and Abbeydorney owner/ trainer, Brendan Maunsell, but the star of the show at Friday night’s meeting at the Oakview venue was undoubtedly Fifthavenu Bell, which clocked a quite outstanding 28.37 when winning the seventh race (A1 525) by seven lengths from Minan.

Fifthavenu Bell is owned by Edward Nolan, of Ardrahan, Ardfert, whose mother, Maura, is a popular member of the Tote staff at the Oakview venue, and the remarkable thing about the performance of Fifthavenu Bell is that it was her first race since the middle of January. That’s because she produced a litter of six bitches in the meantime.

She did have a 325 trial on August 3 to sharpen her up for a comeback and it said a lot for her that she recorded 17.65 in that. It meant that Edward Nolan had her nicely primed for a return to action and she paid huge tribute to her dam, Ardrahan Zinzi, and her sire, Crash, by running away from a field which included the winner of the recent Kingdom Greyhound Supplies Rose Of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake, Millridge Willow.

She did it by bombing out of trap 4 and to beat a good one like Minan by seven lengths, with a further four and a half lengths back to recent sweepstake winner, Muckross Berger, was a huge achievement and, for sure, it adds plenty of value to the six bitches she threw some five months ago.

Turning to the final of the A2 525 sweepstake, which carried a winner’s purse of €750 thanks to sponsorship by Hughes’ Bar, Cordal, victory belonged to Trionas Travel, which Mossy O’Connor trains in Scartaglen for Tom Nolan and James Ormonde, of Abbeyfeale.

Trionas Travel was strongly fancied to win his semi-final a week previously, being the 4/7 favourite, but he lost a tight finish by a head to Chubbys Sydney and, as it so happened, the trainer of Chubbys Sydney, Patrick O’Connor, also won the other semi-final with Corca Dhuibhne.

It gave O’Connor the strongest of hands in the final, but his two semi-final winners were to be upstaged by Trionas Travel, which was a good five lengths in arrears into the third bend behind the fast-starting Liffeyside Patsy and Chubbys Sydney, which were disputing the lead at that stage.

From that third bend home, however, there was to be no mistaking the finishing power of Trionas Travel and, although Corca Dhuibhne put in a really powerful effort behind him, Mossy O’Connor’s charge was able to hit the line a length ahead of him in 28.98, with half a length back to Chubbys Sydney.

Trionas Travel and Chubbys Sydney were the 5/4 joint favourites and Corca Dhuibhne was 2/1, so it was no surprise that the Tote trio was hardly worth catching.

The opening race of the night, for unraced greyhounds over 325 yards, saw Owen McKenna initiate his double with Kirrary, which is owned by Tralee accountant, Des Grace and won by three and a half lengths in 17.07. McKenna and Grace were, of course, associated with the flying machine that was Pestana and Kirrary could well be something special for them as well.

McKenna completed his double in another sprint (S0/ S2 class) with Rising Castle, which is owned by the Fleming family syndicate, of Ballyduff. This fellow clocked an impressive 17.63 in beating Loher Lee by a length and a half and he was breaking his duck at the fifth attempt, his other four races being over 525 yards at Shelbourne Park.

The odds about McKenna’s two winners with Berkie Browne were 5/4 (Kirrary) and 3/1 (Rising Castle), whereas Brendan Maunsell achieved his double with two 4/1 shots, Fire Height Maid and Fire Height Jack, making it a very nice 24/1 double.

Fire Height Maid clocked 28.77 in winning the tenth race (A2 525) by a length and a half from South Of Georgia, while Fire Height Jack immediately followed up by winning the 11th race (A2 570) by two lengths from Northberry Star in 31.35.

Owen McKenna wasn’t the only big outside hitter targeting Tralee last Friday night because Pat Buckley had a 4/7 favourite in the second race (ON2 525) in Gaston Pecas. However, this fellow went right across the track at the first bend from trap 1 and finished an 11-length second to a very exciting novice in Disco Pants, which clocked a quite brilliant 28.66 for joint owners, Conor Healy and John Breen, of Ballymacelligott.

On 28.81 in a later race for A4 class was Westwind Maid, owned by Michael O’Rourke, of Farranfore, while the other winners were: Pennylane Genie, 29.39; Kilmore Paddy, 18.08; Tingle, 29.37.