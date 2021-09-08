Kerry

Fifthavenu Bell steals the show for Edward Nolan

Young Moss Hughes, centre, ready to present the winner's trophy to the winning owners after Trionas Travel won the Hughes Bar Cordal Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. From left, co-owner Tom Nolan, trainer Maurice O'Connor, sponsor Moira Hughes and her son Moss, co-owner James Ormond, Moss Leen and Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Young Moss Hughes, centre, ready to present the winner's trophy to the winning owners after Trionas Travel won the Hughes Bar Cordal Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. From left, co-owner Tom Nolan, trainer Maurice O'Connor, sponsor Moira Hughes and her son Moss, co-owner James Ormond, Moss Leen and Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Kerryman

John Barry

THERE might have been an A2 525 sweepstake final heading up the programme and doubles might have been recorded by Tipperary trainer, Owen McKenna, and Abbeydorney owner/ trainer, Brendan Maunsell, but the star of the show at Friday night’s meeting at the Oakview venue was undoubtedly Fifthavenu Bell, which clocked a quite outstanding 28.37 when winning the seventh race (A1 525) by seven lengths from Minan.

Fifthavenu Bell is owned by Edward Nolan, of Ardrahan, Ardfert, whose mother, Maura, is a popular member of the Tote staff at the Oakview venue, and the remarkable thing about the performance of Fifthavenu Bell is that it was her first race since the middle of January. That’s because she produced a litter of six bitches in the meantime.

She did have a 325 trial on August 3 to sharpen her up for a comeback and it said a lot for her that she recorded 17.65 in that. It meant that Edward Nolan had her nicely primed for a return to action and she paid huge tribute to her dam, Ardrahan Zinzi, and her sire, Crash, by running away from a field which included the winner of the recent Kingdom Greyhound Supplies Rose Of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake, Millridge Willow.

