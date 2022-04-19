Fermoyle Fury finally comes good again to deliver win for Cahersiveen owner John Sugrue

Tom Pa O'Connor with his wife Christina, with Noel Brosnan, presenting a cheque for €24,000 to the Kerry Cancer Support Group manager Breda Dyland at the allocation of monies from the Tom Pa O'Connor Fundraising Drive at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included are O'Connor family connections, members of the Fundraising Committee, connections to the Kerry Cancer Support Group and members of the Kerry GAA football team. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

FERMOYLE Fury hadn’t enjoyed much luck of late at Tralee Track, his last win being over 570yds in October 2021, but his Cahersiveen owner, John Sugrue, had him primed to perfection for a 525yds race (A1 class) at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue. And despite coming away last from trap 6 and trailing the field heading into the back straight, this 11/2 shot came through the field in quite magnificent fashion to beat 11/10 favourite, Outback Annie, by a length and a half in 28.77 (.10 fast).

Other winners and their estimated times: Rushmoor Rain, 29.18; Petitpop Flyer, 29.34; Striplion, 29.15; Tanavally Rose, 28.98; Kilgulbin Joe, 29.11; Pennylane Genie, 29.06; Aughrim Duchess, 29.63; Satellite Tango, 29.41; Scart Bullet, 29.24.

BECAUSE of a clash with the Limerick v Waterford Munster SHC game at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday evening, the final of the Kirby sweepstake (winner, €80,000) at Limerick Track has been brought forward to this Friday.

Tralee juvenile classic runner-up, Droopys Edison, which won the second of the semi-finals, runs from trap 3, and another Tralee juvenile classic contender, Magical Kuba, which was unplaced behind Coolavanny Hoffa in the opening round, runs from trap 6.

In trap 5 will be Ballinabola Ed, which clocked a record-breaking 28.03 for 525yds when beating Magical Kuba by a length and a half on the night of the Tralee juvenile classic final.

The draw for the Kirby final is (trap order): Swords Rex, Scooby Prince, Droopys Edison, Kildare (M), Ballinbola Ed (M), Magical Kuba (W).

LIAM Dowling’s Ballymac Art finished second for a consolation prize of €1,400 in the final of the Greyhound and Petworld Supersprint Sweepstake at Curraheen Park on Saturday night. The winner, three lengths ahead of Ballymac Art in 17.43 (.05 fast), was Gizmo Cash. Another Kerry greyhound, Richard Gentleman’s Garrison Express, ran up the consolation final to Hollyhill Raven.

At Shelbourne Park, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Snazzy won the first semi-final of the Puppy Oaks in 28.42 and she runs from trap 3 in the final this Saturday night.

CLONBRIEN Hero, which won three classics as well as Tralee’s Race of Champions, has died. He began his career by reaching the semi-final of Tralee’s 2017 juvenile classic and his career earnings amounted to a whopping €120,378.