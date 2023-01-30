Ferguson fires Scott’s Lakers to derby victory against an improving Killarney Cougars side

Ronan Collins of Scott's Lakers in action against Esebio Strijdhaftig of Killarney Cougars during their National League Division One game in the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre

Marko Bencic of Scott's Lakers fights for possession against Killarney Cougars during their National League Division One derby game in the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scott’s Lakers 85

Killarney Cougars 66

The biggest crowd for many a day at a Killarney basketball occasion witnessed a Derby game that was high in intensity, had plenty thrills and spills, and although an argument could be made that it was slightly lacking in quality at times , endeavour and effort were in full supply.

Killarney Cougars betrayed the look of a team looking for its first win as it brought a huge hunger to the game, and while the defeat was their lot in the end, they could gleam plenty of positives out of the encounter. They succeeded in frustrating the Lakers offence, Jack Ferguson aside, for long periods and with Esebio Strijdhaftig and Darren Townes pulling the strings they actually held a nine-point lead early in the second half.

Alas, the huge effort Cougars invested in taking the game to the Lakers took its toil and a stronger and more energetic home squad swept past them like a tsunami in the final quarter. The win gave the Lakers their sixth win of the season and they head to Limerick next weekend with a wet sail to face the Southern Conference top team the Sport Eagles.

Prior to tip off there was 24 seconds of applause, impeccably observed, in memory of the late Garreth Blount, a talented and well known basketball player from Cork who passed away at an all too early age with cancer.

Jamie O’Sullivan was rewarded for his recent upsurge in form with a starting berth alongside Jack Ferguson, Aron Walker, Rui Saravia and Ronan Collins but it was the Cougars who shone brightest early on. Tommy Bowler, Darren Townes and Esebio Strijdhaftig all combined for twelve early points. Dutch guard Strijdhaftig who started the season as a Laker, looked keen to impress from the off while Captain Saravia helped settle the home side.

It was only a matter of time that Jack Ferguson would warm up and he did so in typical fashion, hitting thirteen points on the spin. Another Laker old boy Andy Fitzgerald was sticking at it while Jack O’Sullivan’s cameo tightened the game to a point, 21-20 in Cougars favour. Townes' three from the free throw line was answered by another Ferguson three, and it saw the Cougars hold sway at quarter time, 24-23.

The second quarter was low in scoring but high in honesty as every ball was fiercely contested and it was from these moments that fed the Cougars momentum. Jack Ferguson found himself on three fouls and with Esebio, Townes and Bowler clicking the Cougars held the initiative. Senan O’Leary and Jack Ferguson brought it back to two, 30-28 before Aron Walker was afforded the freedom of the gym to ram home a monster dunk.

Darragh Lyne made his first appearance of the season for the Lakers and his two assists set up Ferguson and Ronan Collins. But Esebio and Townes kept the Cougars in it, a point emphasised by Conor Flynn’s three-pointer, which was the halftime difference, 38-35.

The half time cup of tea clearly suited the Cougars better as they flew out of the third quarter traps, Alexander Fleming and Tommy Bowler hitting threes, and Townes going to work inside. Rui Saravia, playing a disciplined game on three fouls, and Ferguson hit back as did Aron Walker and Jamie O’Sullivan.

When Esebio picked up his fourth foul and Ferguson converted two free throws to level it at 48 each, one could almost sense a little tremor in the swing of momentum. Townes, Jack Lynch and Flynn fought against the dying light though and with Walker, Collins with a three and the two Jacks, Ferguson and O’Sullivan, pulling the Lakers level a grandstand fourth quarter was in the offing.

But that little tremor in momentum soon became an earthquake as a ravenous and fresher Lakers side upped the ante to a level the tiring Cougars found hard to live it. Despite Andrew Fitzgerald hitting the opening salvo the Lakers quickly took over. The Jacks combined beautifully for the O’Sullivan version to land a great basket and Paul Clarke hit a nice jump shot.

Esebio and Tommy Bowler hit back but then Aron Walker, who conceded afterwards "that he couldn't throw it into the ocean in the first half", hit two rapid fire baskets and then a huge three to open out a nine point lead, 72-63.

The highlight of the game and the biggest cheer though was reserved for Jack O Sullivan, who channelled his inner Air Jordan to almost pull the rim but definitely the house down with a spectacular dunk. Ferguson, almost politely and under the radar hitting 34 points on the night, followed that up with a three point play and suddenly the lead was out to sixteen, 79-63. Conor Flynn and Townes hit consolation scores before Senan O’Leary and Jamie O’Sullivan had the last word to see the Lakers run out 85-66 winners.

Result aside, the occasion and the capacity crowd reflects the enthusiasm for basketball in the town of Killarney and it's doubtful that there was a bigger attendance at any other venue this weekend.

Reflecting after the win Lakers coach Jarlath Lee was delighted to get another win but his euphoria was tempered by a hint of frustration.

"We didn't rebound at all in the first half and found it hard to get going but we talked about it at half time, about playing to our strengths, and you could see midway through the third quarter the worm started to turn. We got our passing, our fast breaks and our overall game going. We had an expectation that we would do well in this game and maybe sometimes that can affect because the Cougars were definitely up for it.”

The two Jacks, Ferguson and O’Sullivan, and Aron Walker came in for recognition from their coach.

Aron got his rebounding, passing and shooting going when we really wanted it while Jack O’Sullivan is a great kid, just seventeen, super potential and able to dunk it like that," Lee said.

Top scorers

Scotts Lakers: Jack Ferguson 34 points, Aron Walker (13), Jack O’Sullivan (10), Rui Saravia (8) Jamie O’Sullivan (8), Ronan Collins (5)

Killarney Cougars: Darren Townes 23 points, Esebio Strijdhaftig (16), Tommy Bowler (9), Conor Flynn (7), Jack Lynch (4), Andrew Fitzgerald (4)

The Lakers are on the road this Saturday when they face the Southern Conference leaders the Limerick Sport Eagles in the UL Arena. A repeat of the Leagues opening fixture when the Eagles soared to a 80-69 win in Killarney there has been a bit of a shift in the dynamic since then. Manny Payton, the league's top performer last season, has moved onto pastures new since Christmas and in his stead has come in Brendan Barry, a player in a similar vein to Jack Ferguson.

Proficient around the three point line the battle between the two will be integral to the result. The Eagles possess in Jason Killeen a big man inside and his duel with Aron Walker will also be crucial. Jack Coyne and Stephen King are another two to watch as the Lakers look to repeat last season's win over the Eagles at the same venue. Tip off is 7pm.