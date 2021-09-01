Feora Chris sees off Coolavanny in style to win 525 final

Premium
THE headline last week said that Coolavanny Style was best placed to challenge Feora Chris in the final of the Aoife Thornton A2 525 Sweepstake at Tralee Track and, sure enough, he claimed the runner-up spot for Michael Daly, of Tralee, but Feora Chris, very much the class act in the sweepstake from the start, proved the master of Coolavanny Style last Friday’s final by a pretty decisive four lengths and, in the process, he recorded another fabulous time of 28.23, to compliment the 28.17 he had clocked earlier in the sweepstake.
The prize for winning owner, Con Guiney, of Meelin in Cork, was €2,250, but Feora Chris, a December ’19 son of Droopys Sydney and Feora Inish, is worth many multiples of that and the strong likelihood is that he will now be aimed for the Puppy Derby at Shelbourne Park.
There was talk that Feora Chris might not have things his own way from trap 1, with some proven starters outside him, particularly Millridge Allie, but such was his early power that he was able to lead around the opening bend from the locally-owned Skidroe Fire and, once that happened, victory was well and truly assured for him.
Coolavanny Style ran another blinder behind him to come through and take the runner-up spot, while third place was claimed by Dan Brassil’s Sleepy Conor, which finished six lengths behind Coolavanny Style and half a length ahead of Skidroe Fire, which represented local owner, John Paul Collins, really well again in this sweepstake.
Feora Chris was the hottest of favourites at 1/3 with the only layer in attendance, Berkie Browne, but Con Guiney revealed after the final that there was a bit of a scare about Feora Chris earlier in the week, as there was about his strong Boylesports Derby contender, Jacob Tashadelek.
“Both greyhounds were with the vet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of a viral infection,” said Con. “Because of that, I really didn’t know how my fellow was going to perform tonight, even though I knew he was well drawn in trap 1.
“All’s well that ends well, as they say, and I am absolutely delighted to have won this sweepstake here in Tralee with such a good greyhound.
“This dog definitely ticks all the boxes. He can start and he can stay and he will make a really good 550 yards dog next year. All my life, I have been looking for a good one and I am lucky enough now to have two of them in this fellow and Jacob Tashadelek.
“I am probably off my head to refuse the kind of money I have been offered for Feora Chris, but so be it. There is a marvellous dam line there and they are all looking for the sire that is Droopys Sydney, so we’ll just wait and see what unfolds for us with him.”
Supporting Friday night’s programme were two semi-finals of a 12-greyhound A2 525 sweepstake sponsored by Hughes’ Bar, Cordal, and the winner’s purse of €750 is likely to be won by Tarbert trainer, Patrick O’Connor, who supplied the two semi-final winners in Corca Dhuibhne and Chubbys Sydney.
Corca Dhuibhne, which is owned by Gavin Johns, of Cadiz, Spain, was hugely impressive in coming from off the pace in the first semi-final to win it by three lengths from Woodfield Master in 28.66, while Chubbys Sydney, which is owned by Margaret O’Meara, of Nenagh, did really well to beat 4/7 favourite, Trionas Travel, in the second semi-final by a head in 28.78, with the latter, which is trained by Maurice O’Connor, the obvious danger to the Patrick O’Connor two in this Friday night’s final, the draw for which is (trap order): Chubbys Sydney, Woodfield Master, Corca Dhuibhne, Liffeyside Patsy, Trionas Travels, Safe And Sound.
Early in the night, there was an impressive run of 28.79 in an A3 525 race by Headleys Cody, owned by Nick E Cotter, of Knocknagoshel, and the programme ended with the smoothest of victories over 570yds (A1 class) by Tiswhatitis, which clocked 31.31 for joint owners, Kieran Connolly and Aidan Hassett, of Ballylongford.
Other winners: Samba Bruno, 29.43; Rabbits Panda,, 18.18; Schemozzle, 29.49; Sign On Flash, 29.10; Hayeses Sky, 17.78; Rathronan Syd, 29.05.
Con Guiney’s Jacob Tashadelek was eliminated in round 3 of the Boylesports Derby at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night, finishing unplaced behind Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Ariel, which clocked a quite remarkable 29.07 for the 550yds trip – just eight spots outside the 28.99 record of Des Grace’s flying machine, Pestana.