Feora Chris sees off Coolavanny in style to win 525 final

Ned Browne, left, with the winner's trophy and Michael Donegan, right, representing the sponsors, present the trophy to winnning owner and trainer Con Guiney with Lucy Green and Maria Guiney after Feora Chris won the Aoife Thornton Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

THE headline last week said that Coolavanny Style was best placed to challenge Feora Chris in the final of the Aoife Thornton A2 525 Sweepstake at Tralee Track and, sure enough, he claimed the runner-up spot for Michael Daly, of Tralee, but Feora Chris, very much the class act in the sweepstake from the start, proved the master of Coolavanny Style last Friday’s final by a pretty decisive four lengths and, in the process, he recorded another fabulous time of 28.23, to compliment the 28.17 he had clocked earlier in the sweepstake.

The prize for winning owner, Con Guiney, of Meelin in Cork, was €2,250, but Feora Chris, a December ’19 son of Droopys Sydney and Feora Inish, is worth many multiples of that and the strong likelihood is that he will now be aimed for the Puppy Derby at Shelbourne Park.

There was talk that Feora Chris might not have things his own way from trap 1, with some proven starters outside him, particularly Millridge Allie, but such was his early power that he was able to lead around the opening bend from the locally-owned Skidroe Fire and, once that happened, victory was well and truly assured for him.