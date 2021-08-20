Feora Chris not for sale despite another blistering run for Guiney

Michael McEllistrim with Cape Cloud after Qualifying for the Final, after the first semi final of the Kingdom Greyhound Supplies Rose Of Tralee Stake, at the Kingdom Greyhound

WE put the spotlight last week on Feora Chris, owned by Con Guiney, of Meelin, Cork, and we said that it was impossible to oppose him in the Aoife Thornton A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €2,250) following a first-round victory in 28.40.

Well, Feora Chris, a December ’19 son of Droopys Sydney and Feora Inish and formerly owned by Michael A Reidy, of Ballyheigue, who also bred him, came along and dramatically improved his winning time to a quite stunning 28.17 in the second round of the event last Friday night.

It was the kind of performance that had experienced observers putting huge money on his value, but Con Guiney said beforehand that Feora Chris was not for sale and there is absolutely no chance that his mind will be changed now.

It is very, very hard to acquire a good one like this and, irrespective of his fate in the Aoife Thornton Sweepstake, Feora Chris is surely destined for big things.

Could he break the 28.00secs barrier before the sweepstake is over? Perhaps not, but the fact that we are asking the question says it all for him.

Feora Chris was housed in trap 3 in heat 3 of the second round of the sweepstake and Berkie Browne, the only bookmaker in attendance and a right good judge himself, chalked him up at 1/3, which made him very much the shortest-priced runner on the night.

He was led out of traps by Darcia Pops on his immediate outside and also by the greyhound in trap 5, Skidroe Fire, but a quite brilliant show of early pace enabled him to lead around the opening bend and it was very much a cakewalk for him after that. At the line, he had eight lengths to spare from that most genuine of bitches, Skidroe Fire, with two and a half lengths back to the Patrick O’Connor-trained Chubbys Sydney.

The nearest to Feora Chris on time in the second-round heats was Minan, which clocked 28.79 in the opening heat for Lixnaw owner, John Kenny. This lady might have been very much an outsider at 5/1, but she produced a brilliant career best performance in making all from trap 1 to beat 6/4 favourite, Church St Robbie, by a length and a half, with the same distance back to Saleen Naomi, which, like Church St Robbie, is trained in Tarbert by Patrick O’Connor.

The other second-round heat winners were Mick Said (29.14), which is also trained by Patrick O’Connor, and Millridge Mia (29.31), whose owner, Donal G O’Mahony, has three running for him in the semi-finals this Friday night.

Everything bar Feora Chis is, though, surely running for consolation money. Yes, the strongest of favourites can mess up the break and be beaten, but Con Guiney’s charge is a class above everything in this sweepstake and I will be more than surprised if he doesn’t prove that at the semi-final stage this Friday night.

He has two of the other three second-round winners taking him on in the first semi-final, namely Minan and Millridge Mia, but he will surely dominate from a trap 2 draw. The second semi-final can be won by Skidroe Fire at a decent price.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): Millriiidge Mia, Feora Chris, Millridge Dolly, Minan, Coolavanny Style (M), Sleepy Conor (M). Second semi-final: Millridge Allie, Chubbys Sydney, Mick Said, Saleen Naoimi, Church St Robbie (M), Skidroe Fire (M).

Also decided on the night were the two semi-finals of the Kingdom Greyhound Supplies A4 525 Sweepstake (winner, €2,500) and, to accord proper treatment to those semi-finals, there is separate coverage of them elsewhere on this page.

Saturday night ended with a strong A1 57

0 race and it was won in quite outstanding fashion by Fermoyle Fury, owned by John Sugrue, of Cahersiveen. This wide seed belied odds of 6/1 in a big way by sweeping around the opening bend in the lead and he kept a powerful gallop going to score by four lengths from Scarty Jet in 31.16.

Other winners: Rabbits Panda, 18.28; Confident Durant, 29.78; Toberadora Daz, 29.69; Corca Dhuibhne, 29.13; Millridge Toby, 17.83.

SATURDAY NIGHT

You very rarely hear of an A6 525 race anywhere being won in 28.61, but that was the time clocked by Shane Dowling’s Ballymac Cian at Saturday night’s meeting. The runner-up, Melodys Ems, was clocking a highly impressive 28. 85, but she was beaten by three and a half lengths.

Fr Mossy Brick’s Ballymac Luckily won in 28.72 and 17.55 was clocked for 325yds by Steeple Rd Lenny, jointly owned by Dan and Michael Wren, of Tarbert, while the other winners were: Artistic Vision, 18.03; Lingering Skinny, 29.76; Oak Gift, 18.31; Impact Sydney, 29.06; Firestorm Fuego, 18.11; Ladyswell, 29.03; Labana Whack, 29.62; Fire Height Jack, 31.44 (570yds).