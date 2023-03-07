Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Father and son John and Sean Teahan help point Cahersiveen to KABB Division 2 Plate title

Glenbeigh Falcons win Division 3 Plate final despite missing 15 free throws in row against Tralee Titans

Gary Coffey of Tralee Titans goes for a basket in spite of the pressure exerted by Glenbeigh Falcons' Seán Coffey (left) and Liam Smith during their Division 3 plate final in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy Expand

Close

Gary Coffey of Tralee Titans goes for a basket in spite of the pressure exerted by Glenbeigh Falcons' Seán Coffey (left) and Liam Smith during their Division 3 plate final in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

Gary Coffey of Tralee Titans goes for a basket in spite of the pressure exerted by Glenbeigh Falcons' Seán Coffey (left) and Liam Smith during their Division 3 plate final in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

Gary Coffey of Tralee Titans goes for a basket in spite of the pressure exerted by Glenbeigh Falcons' Seán Coffey (left) and Liam Smith during their Division 3 plate final in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

kerryman

Murt Murphy

MEN’S DIVISION 2 PLATE FINAL

Cahersiveen 55

Privacy