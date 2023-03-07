Father and son John and Sean Teahan help point Cahersiveen to KABB Division 2 Plate title

MEN’S DIVISION 2 PLATE FINAL

Cahersiveen 55

St Marys 36

In a game that was never competitive because St Marys never performed, the great John Teahan even at 51 years of age showed the youngsters that class is permanent with a game high 19 points as Cahersiveen cruised to the Division 2 Men’s Plate win.

Despite being without his son Ronan, who is playing soccer with Kerry FC, John’s son Sean had a superb game and set Cahersiveen up with a brace of early threes and when John drained another, and Jim Lynch got a three-pointer, it appeared to knock the stuffing out of St Marys who trailed 20-9 with Graham O’Connor looking lively for St Marys.

Three pointers from Sean and John Teahan at the start of the second quarter and some excellent baskets from young Ronan Clifford, Conor O’Shea and Ronan Sugrue saw Cahersiveen lead 35-14 at half time with Kieran Brennan being St Mary’s only scoring threat. Then a scoring spurt early in the third quarter put this game beyond St Marys reach with a three from Will Galvin and baskets from the Teahan’s and Jim Lynch as Cahersiveen went on a 14-2 run so it was game over at the end of third with Cahersiveen leading 49-16.

St Marys, thanks to Kieran Brennan’s strong input – and the fact that John Teahan ran his younger players for the final quarter – meant St Marys put some respectability on the scoreboard at the end.

Top scorers

Cahersiveen: John Teahan 19, Sean Teahan 15, Ronan Clifford 9

St Marys: Kieran Brennan 15, Graham O’Connor 10

MEN’S DIVISION 3 PLATE FINAL

Glenbeigh Falcons 51

Tralee Titans 44

Glenbeigh Falcons, powered by mostly Glenbeigh/Glencar footballers plus Beaufort’s Sean Coffey, proved too strong for a James Friel inspired Tralee Titans in the Division 3 Plate final. It was the Tralee side who raced 11-2 in front inside six minutes thanks to seven points from Mark McDonnell and two each from Friel and Donal Naughton.

Falcons sole reply came from Tommy Quirke but Glenbeigh began to find the target and a three from Daniel Griffin and a basket each from Sean Coffey, Liam Smith and Calvin Teahan saw the lead down to 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Once Liam Smith with two baskets on the drive gave Glenbeigh Falcons a 15-14 lead, they always looked the more likely side to win.

James Friel and Derek Horgan with a three kept Titans in touch but another Griffin three and good baskets from Dara Casey and Coffey saw Falcons lead 26-21 at half time. Friel continued his scoring assault in the third quarter for Titans but Daniel Griffin from three-point lands and Cian Knight kept Falcons in touch but Friel was threatening to spoil the party as they led 40-34 at the end of the third.

Calvin Teahan with two and Griffin with two three-pointers and a deuce had Falcons back in front 44-40. Incredibly Glenbeigh Falcons missed 15 free throws in row but Titans tired and Liam Smith and the MVP Daniel Griffin saw Glenbeigh Falcons over the line.

Top scorers

Glenbeigh Falcons: Daniel Griffin 21, Liam Smith 8

Tralee Titans: James Friel 21, Mark McDonnell 9

MEN’S DIVISION 1 FINAL

St Marys 69

KCYMS 47

KCYMS actually were the better side in the opening quarter as they led 13-11 thanks in the main to their outstanding player Sean O’Brien with two three-pointers while Ronan Fitzpatrick hit seven points with Dan Griffin keeping St Marys in touch. But St Marys took over in the second quarter with Dan Griffin, Seamus Brosnan and Ian McLoughlin catching fire with a couple of threes as they led 31-22.

In the third quarter Griffin, McLoughlin and Declan Culhane kept St Marys in front while Sean O’Brien added nine points for KCYMS but they trailed 49-37 entering the final quarter. But St Marys upped it a gear with Griffin, McLoughlin and Culhane adding another 20 points and Killorglin’s O’Brien, Liam Croke and Eoin Evan adding a total of 10 points as St Marys cruised to victory.

Top scorers

St Marys: Dan Griffin 22, Ian McLoughlin 18, Seamus Brosnan 13

KCYMS: Sean O’Brien 22, Ronan Fitzpatrick 12, Callum Russell 8