Farranfore race walker David Kenny goes for World Championship gold tonight

Kerry race walker David Kenny goes for gold tonight at the World Athletics Championships Eugene, Oregon in the United States. The Farranfore Maine Valley AC man takes to the international stage in the 20k race walk tonight (Friday) at 11:10pm Irish time.

Kenny was a silver medallist at the 20km race walk at the European U-23 Championship last year and he also competed at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, which took place last summer, but the Farranfore Maine Valley AC member will have a close eye on the build-up to next week's All-Ireland Football Final when Kerry take on Galway.

“My sport really was football. Every young fella coming from Kerry, that’s where it’s at, but athletics won out,” Kenny told the Irish Independent this week. “Looking back, it was probably the best decision. In terms of football, the farthest I’m going to go is Croke Park but I’m 23 and I’ve the world travelled, competing against the rest of the world. You’re not going to beat it.”

Kenny is studying mechanical engineering at MTU Cork, which is combines with a heavy training schedule along with his competition schedule. He regularly walks 120 kilometres a week, which can increase to 150km a week, along with work in the gym.

Having gotten into race walking through Community Games events, Kenny started training with Donegal race walker Brendan Boyce after the Kerry man headed to Cork for his college studies. Boyce brought him into the orbit of former world champion Rob Heffernan.

“He’s brilliant. You won’t find someone with better experience or knowledge of high-performance. He’s done it all, experienced it all, and he can relate to what we’re going through,” Kenny says of Heffernan.

Kenny beat his own PB in May after clocking 1:19:44 in the Czech Republic, which puts him fifth on season bests. However, a top 10 finish today in Oregon (3.10pm local time, 11.10pm Irish time) would be a great result for the Kerry man.

Kenny’s main competition comes from the current Olympic champion Italian Massimo Stano (1:20:30 in 2021) and the world champion, Japanese athlete Toshikazu Yamanishi (1:22:52) who was third in the Olympics and won the world race team walking championships in Muscat in March.

Another Japanese walker to look out for is Koki Ikeda (1:18:53). David’s personal best time of 1.19.44 is the second fastest ever by an Irish man, only 22 seconds off Heffernan’s time of 1.19.44, which must surely put him in contention for that top 10 finish and perhaps even pushing for a podium finish.