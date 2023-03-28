Farranfore Maine Valley relay team win gold at National Indoor Juveniles Championships

Farranfore Maine Valley’s under-15 4 x 200m relay team, coached by Jerome Foley, won the gold medal at the National Indoor Juveniles Championships in Athlone at the weekend.
Last Saturday was the first day of the 123.ie Championships where events were confined to some field and relay teams that had qualified from their respective provincial championships. Farranfore Maine Valley had qualified for the nationals by finishing second in the Munster championships.
With a strong commitment to training in the intervening weeks, the team of Kevin O’Shea, Conor McCarthy, Isaac Vickers and Ryan Vickers headed to Athlone with high hopes of performing well. A solid winning run in the heats saw the team straight into the final. The final was a tense affair, where each of the boys gave their all and some slick baton changes saw the Farranfore boys take home a well deserved gold medal.
In the boys U-19 4 x 200m relay it took a national record run by Ratoath AC in 1.31.02 to beat the Killarney Valley team, who ran 1.31.51, in a very close race. Well done to Tadhg Galvin, Oisín Lynch, Cian O’Brien, Jason O’Reilly and Oisín O’Regan. Four of this crew are under age again next year.
Sunday saw the action move to the Killorglin Sports Complex for the Kerry County Development Games. Known affectionately as the Sportshall Games, this indoor event is only for U-9 to U-12 athletes who didn’t win an individual medal in any event in 2022. For most of the U-9s this would possibly be their first taste of competition.
Winners in each category:
U-9 boys
Sprint: Tom Reidy, Star of the Laune
Speedbounce: Muiris Ó Muircheartaigh, Star of the Laune
Long jump: Harrison Cahill, St Brendan’s
Relay: Killarney Valley
U-10 boys
Sprint: Finn Cronin, Killarney Valley
Speedbounce: Ernesto Moral Blanco, Iveragh
Long jump: Michael Cotter, Tralee Harriers
Relay: St Brendan’s
U-11 boys
Sprint: Cody McKenna, St Brendan’s
Speedbounce: Cody McKenna, St Brendan’s
Long jump: Cody McKenna, St Brendan’s
Relay: St Brendan’s
U-12 boys
Sprint: Fionn Culloty, Killarney Valley
Shot: Senan Prendergast, Killarney Valley
Long jump: Senan Prendergast, Killarney valley
Relay: St Brendan’s
U-9 girls
Sprint: Summer Hickey, Iveragh
Speed bounce: Joint winners – Katy Hallissey, Iveragh, and Lily McDonnell, St Brendan’s
Long jump: Summer Hickey, Iveragh
Relay: Tralee Harriers
U-10 girls
Sprint: Mia Bruton, Star of the Laune
Speedbounce: Aoileann Foley, Iveragh
Long jump: Nia Ingram
Relay: Joint winners – Gneeveguilla and Star of the Laune
U11 girls
Sprint: Aisling Cronin, Gneeveguilla
Speedbounce: Dearbhla No churrain
Long jump: Alana Hickey, Gneeveguilla
Relay: Killarney Valley
U-12 girls
Sprint: Sophia Barczak, Lios Tuathail
Shot: Charlotte Blennerhasset, Tralee Harriers
Long jump: Aisling Fenton, Gneeveguilla
Relay: Tralee Harriers
The World Race Walking Championships were held in Dudince, Slovakia on Saturday. Kerry’s David Kenny was the fourth European to cross the finish line in the 20km race, covering the distance in 1 hour and 24 minutes.