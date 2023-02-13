Farranfore Maine Valley AC’s David Kenny sets new national record for 5km indoor race walk

Lachlan O'Shea of An Riocht AC, competing in the boys U-17 3,000m during the 123.ie National Intermediate, Masters & Juvenile B Cross Country Championships at Gowran Demense in Kilkenny. Photo by Sportsfile

Masters race walkers from St Brendan's AC who won four gold and a silver at the Munster Athletics indoor championships on Sunday. Front: Tina O'Connell and David Kissane. Back: Moira Horgan, Serena Griffin and Marian McElligott.

The Munster Senior and Master Indoor Championships took place in Nenagh on Sunday with an outstanding performance from David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley) getting the day off to a fabulous start. Kenny won the 5km race walk in a new national record time of 18 minutes 42 seconds, breaking Rob Heffernan’s old record. This was quite a performance as the European 5k outdoor record is 19 minutes.

It was a good day for Lios Tuathail’s senior athletes with their sprinters out in force. In the senior women’s 60m, silver went to Megan Lynch with Saoirse Dillion in bronze medal position. Dillion also went on to win bronze in the 200m and both girls, along with Sinead Hunt and Rachel Neylon, took gold in the 4 x 200m relay.

It was a sister act in the senior 400m ladies final with Emma and Rachel Neylon taking gold and silver respectively. A great battle down the home stretch saw Emma just edge ahead to take the title in a new PB. Emma also ran in the 800m finishing fourth.

There was a super performance from the club’s male sprint group also with them taking the top three podium positions in the men’s 200m. Brendan O’Leary took gold in the 200m and silver in the 400m. Louis O’Connell finished second in the 200m and third in the 60m. Johnny O'Sullivan won the bronze medal in the 200m.

Not to be outdone by the ladies these three men were joined by Sean Mahony to take gold in the 4 x 200m relay in a great time of 1 minute 36 seconds. There were two medals for thrower Padraic McCarthy winning silver in the shot putt and bronze in the WFD.

Killarney Valley’s star high jumper Ciara Kennelly made a move to the long jump where she took the senior women’s title with a great distance of 5.69m. The men’s long jump title went to her club mate Dara Looney. Gold also went to Tadgh Galvin in the senior men’s 400m. There was gold too for two of their master athletes, Derek Pyne in the M40 400m sprint and Alan Delaney in M40 high jump.

Medal winners for Tralee Harriers were Jack Morgan 2nd senior 60m, Mark Reidy 1st M40 200m, Donal Crowley 1st M75 shot put, 200m and 400m, Alan O’Connor, 2nd M35 shot put and Patsy O’Connor, 1st M65 shot put and WFD.

St Brendan’s Ursula Barrett won gold in both the W45 200m and long jump with a new CBP of 4.65m. In the walks there was gold for Serena Griffin W35, Tina O’Connell W45, Marian McElligott, W55 and silver for Moira Horgan in W55. David Kissane won gold in M65 walk and bronze in the shot. There were also double medal wins for David Butler with gold in M40 Shot and WFD and Martin Butler who took gold in both the M70 shot and WFD. Irene Butler won gold in W40 WFD.

Silver medals were won by Kenmare’s Vincent White in M45 long jump, David Keane (An Riocht) senior men’s 800m and Siobhan Daly (An Riocht) in the W40 1500m – Siobhan also won gold in the 800m.

Elsewhere, the 123.ie Intermediate, Master and juvenile B Cross-country Championships were held in Gowran Demesne in Kilkenny on Sunday. In the Intermediate men’s race Oisin Murray (An Riocht) finished 4th and Brian Murphy (Iveragh) was 4th in the M40 race. An Riocht’s Niamh O’Sullivan was in flying form taking gold in the W60 race.

In the Juvenile B Cross-country competition, U-11 girls Hannah Redican (Tralee Harriers) ran a great race to finish 3rd – in a field of 133. In U-13 girls, Lara O’Brien Leahy (Star of the Laune) was 8th. Dan O’Connor (Tralee Harrriers) was 9th in U-15 boys and Ted O’Gorman (Killarney Valley was 7th in U-17 boys.